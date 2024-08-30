Genshin Impact 5.1 free character leaked

Recent leaks for Genshin Impact 5.1 hint that Candace, a 4-star Hydro sub-DPS, could potentially be given out for free during the main event of the update. These leaks were shared by a reliable source named Aramuhukunda, on their X handle (@Genshin_Intel). They have been around for a long time and were also responsible for providing reliable leaks for the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

This article will go over the leaks for Genshin Impact 5.1 in detail and discuss the potential character that the players can get for free in the coming update.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.1 leaks suggest getting a free character

As mentioned above, Candace could potentially be a character that is given out for free during the main event of version 5.1 of Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star Hydro sub-DPS polearm user who can give a decent buff to your character's normal attacks by using her Elemental Burst, while also infusing your weapons to deal Hydro damage.

These leaks also suggest that players will potentially get to visit Sumeru and participate in the Sabzeruz Festival, which celebrates the birth of the nation's Dendro Archon, Nahida. If these leaks turn out to be true, then it could mean that the players will get to meet and spend time with some of their favorite characters from Sumeru while celebrating Nahida's birthday.

Other leaks for Genshin Impact 5.1

Apart from getting a free Candace and celebrating the Sabzeruz Festival, the leaks for Genshin Impact 5.1 provided by @Genshin_Intel also hint at some other exciting events and new content that could potentially become available in the new update.

Possible new Envisaged Echoes cosmetics for Zhongli and Keqing are among the leaks. Version 5.1 is going to bring a bunch of new events, and Liben might just be one of them. The main Archon Quest will be resumed in the upcoming update with two more acts, possibly allowing players to engage with the highly anticipated character, Xbalanque.

