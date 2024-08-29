Explorer of the Golden City Local Legend guide in Genshin Impact

The Explorer of the Golden City, also known as Tlatzacuilotl, is one of the many Local Legends of Natlan introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. It resides in a special realm that players can unlock by completing a puzzle in the Natlan region. The Explorer of the Golden City will prove an especially formidable enemy for players who are unprepared when going against it. The only way to defeat this enemy is by studying and dodging its attacks at the right time.

This article will go over all the details regarding the Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl), including how to unlock, and defeat it.

Genshin Impact: Explorer of the Golden City Local Legend guide

Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl) location

Location of the puzzle that unlocks the Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl) Local Legend, you need to complete a puzzle located in the Sulfurous Veins region of Natlan. Teleport to the waypoint in the exact center of this region and start heading east. Glide down from the cliff into the mines to reach the bottom, and you will find a Tepetlisaurus in a corner, near a glowing cube-shaped rock on the ground, trying to mine. This is the location of the puzzle that you must complete.

How to complete the puzzle

Once you reach the puzzle location, you first need to transform yourself into the Tepetlisaurus Saurian. In this form, you can hit the glowing rock with your normal attack to activate it, starting the puzzle. Next, you need to travel to and hit five other spots with your normal attack to activate them and complete the puzzle.

You will need to use the Tepetlisaurus' special ability to travel quickly underground and scale walls by tapping your Elemental Skill. Doing so will let you complete the puzzle swiftly. Once you have activated all the points, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest and an entrance to a cave will be opened.

This entrance will lead you to a Special Obsidian Totem Pole. Once you touch it, you will be transported to the Night Kingdom, where you must face the Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl).

How to defeat Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl)

You need to dodge this enemy's attacks when this white circle flashes (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned in the beginning, the Explorer of the Golden City (Tlatzacuilotl) is an exceptional enemy that will not easily take damage from your regular skills and abilities. In order to have a fighting chance against this foe, you must pay close attention to its movement and dodge its attacks at the right time.

Before the enemy tries to attack, you will see a white circle flash. That is the exact moment for you to dodge. If done correctly, it will give you an advantage, and your next attack's damage will increase significantly. This is your only window to attack the Tlatzacuilotl to deal a significant amount of damage.

The enemy will sometimes gain a shield during combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Occasionally, the Explorer of the Golden City will gain a shield while in combat. Its shield, much like the enemy itself, is resistant to damage from any of your normal skills and abilities. You must repeat the same process of dodging as earlier, to damage its shield. Once the shield is completely depleted, the enemy will become motionless for a brief period of time, and all your team's skills will become effective again. This will be a good opportunity for you to deal extra damage to the enemy with your team rotation before it comes back up again.

You need to keep repeating these strategies to chip away at Tlatzacuilotl's health until its defeat.

Fighting the Explorer of the Golden can be a monumental task at first, but once you understand its movement and pattern, it will become a fairly easy challenge.

