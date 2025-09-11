Genshin Impact: 6 Best C1 to get in To Temper Thyself and Journey Far

Genshin Impact introduced a new event called To Temper Thyself and Journey Far in Luna I, wherein players can get free constellations (cons) for some characters after completing specific weekly goals. However, players must own these characters before they can obtain their constellations. Furthermore, they must complete weekly challenges for eight weeks before obtaining the free cons.

Another important detail about this event is that you can only get four constellations per year, and you cannot get multiple cons for the same character. Some players might wonder about the best C1 to choose from this event. This article lists some of the best C1 items players can obtain for free from the new event in Genshin Impact.

6 best Constellation 1 players can get from the new To Temper Thyself and Journey Far event in Genshin Impact

1) Hu Tao

Hu Tao's C1 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's C1 is one of the best constellations in the game, as it provides excellent value. While she is in her Paramita Papilio state generated by her Elemental Skill, her charged attacks will not consume stamina, due to her C1 effects.

Players who want to execute perfect attack combos with their C1 Hu Tao could see a 20% damage upgrade over their C0 Hu Tao. Although for casual players, the damage upgrade might not be as high as 20%. It still provides a good QoL upgrade, as they don't need to manage the stamina bar for Hu Tao during her charged attacks.

2) Shenhe

Shenhe's C1 - Clarity of Heart (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe's C1 is excellent for characters like Ayaka, Escoffier, Shenhe, Wriothesley, and Ganyu. With her C1's effect, she gets two charges of her Elemental Skill, which is arguably her best ability as it provides Icy Quills. These Quills increase the active characters' Cryo damage dealt to opponents, based on Shenhe's attack stats.

Furthermore, depending on the tap and hold version of this Skill, you get different buffs and the number of Icy Quills. For the tap version, the Elemental Skill and Burst damage are increased by 15% and you get five Quills. Conversely, the hold version increases the Normal, Charged, and Plunging attack damage by 15%, and you get seven Quills.

Since Shenhe gets two charges of her Elemental Skill with her C1, players can tap and hold the Skill to get all the buffs from her talents.

3) Ganyu

Effects of Ganyu's Constellation 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu's first Constellation is good, as it provides a significant QoL improvement to some of her teams, since she regenerates Energy after hitting opponents with her special Level 2 Charged Attack. It also reduces the opponents' Cryo resistance by 15% after this special Charged Attack hits them.

The Cryo res decrease would increase the damage of both Ganyu and her other Cryo teammates. Furthermore, since Ganyu regenerates Energy, her ER requirements will be reduced for her Freeze and Mono Cryo team comps.

4) Nilou

Nilou's C1, Dance of the Waning Moon effects in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou has an excellent C1 that increases her damage for two of her playstyles. Her Elemental Skill has different effects after activation, depending on whether you press her Normal Attack or the Skill.

Pressing her Normal Attack will give her Hydro infusion to her Normal Attacks. Pressing her Skill three times will provide her with a special Tranquility Aura, which deals AoE Hydro damage and follows the active character. Due to this, Nilou can be used as an on-field DPS or as a Hydro unit in Bloom-reaction teams.

Her C1 increases the damage dealt by her Normal Attacks during her Elemental Skill state, considerably increasing her damage. The C1 also increases the duration of the Tranquility Aura, and players will be able to maintain 100% uptime of her Skill with this effect.

5) Wanderer

Wanderer's first constellation effects in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer's C1 grants him additional Normal and Charged Attack Speed during his Elemental Skill state and increases the damage dealt by his Gales of Reverie passive talent. He gains up to an 11% increase in his DPS when compared to his C0.

Players will be able to deal more Normal and Charged Attacks during Wanderer's Elemental Skill, due to the attack speed buffs with his C1. Adding that with the additional damage from his passive talent, Wanderer's C1 is a decent pick from this new Genshin Impact event.

6) Tighnari

Tighnari's C1 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari's C1 increases the Crit Rate of his Charged attacks by 15%. Overall, players would see a 6.5% upgrade to Tighnari's DPS compared to his C0. Furthermore, players will be able to equip artifacts with more Crit Damage stats on Tighnari, since his C1 provides additional Crit rate.

For players who don't own any of the other characters in this list, Tighnari C1 can be a decent pick from the To Temper Thyself and Journey Far event.

