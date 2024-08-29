Genshin Impact: Embercore Flower locations and farming routes

Embercore Flower is one of the many new collectible materials in Natlan introduced in Genshin Impact 5.0. It is a bright red-orange shaded flower that can be farmed in many regions of Natlan. Collecting these flowers also gives you Phlogiston Particles that help restore your Phlogiston bar. Most of the areas where the Embercore Flower can be collected are easy to travel to since they are not locked behind any special puzzle or world quest.

This article will go over all the locations of the Embercore Flower while also providing an efficient farming route to collect the resource.

Embercore Flower locations and farming routes in Genshin Impact

You will need to attack the Embercore Flower first in order to be able to collect it (Image via HoYoverse)

When trying to farm the Embercore Flower, you will not be able to collect the material right away as the flower's petals will be closed. You will need to hit it with one of your attacks to reveal the Embercore Flower inside and collect it. The majority of the Embercore Flowers are located in and around the following regions: Sulfurous Veins, Scions of the Canopy, and Ameyalco Waters.

Trending

You can follow the farming route below to quickly collect all 29 Embercore Flowers in Genshin Impact:

Route #1

Route #1 for Farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Teleport Waypoint northwest of Sulfurous Veins and head southeast from there to find your first Embercore Flower. From there, you can use the teleport that is northeast to the Sulfurous Veins and collect three more of these flowers.

Route #2

Route #2 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next route, use the waypoint that is located right on top of the Sulfurous Veins and head east to get to five Embercore Flowers. From there, keep heading down south, and you will be able to collect three more of them.

Route #3

Route #3 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Ancestral Temple and head northwest to collect three Embercore Flowers. Head northwest from there to find another flower, and start traveling west to find one more by the river. Cross the river and head northwest again to collect the final Embercore Flower for this route.

Route #4

Route #4 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Teticpac Peak and head southwest from there to collect two Embercore Flowers. Head west from there to find another flower and then go toward the southwest to collect one more.

Route #5

Route #5 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Teleport Waypoint that is in the southeast of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and head southwest from there to collect an Emberccore Flower.

Route #6

Route #6 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

This particular location is underground and is locked behind one of the new World Quests in 5.0. You must complete the Tracer No Tracing World Quest in order to gain access to this underground region, which is located south of the Statue of the Seven in Ameyalco Waters. You will find five Embercore Flowers here.

Route #7

Route #7 for farming the Embercore Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a teleport waypoint on a small island situated in the southeast of the Statue of the Seven in Ameyalco Waters. Teleport there and head east to find the final Embercore Flower for this farming route.

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!