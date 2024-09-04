Genshin Impact Key to Somewhere locations and where to use

The Key to Somewhere is an in-game item in Genshin Impact 5.0 and can be found while exploring Natlan. There are a total of two such keys and you need to collect both to open a locked gate in the Ameyalco Waters region. Behind this locked gate is the Local Legend Balachko, along with one Pyroculus and a Precious Chest.

This article provides the locations for each Key, along with how and where to use it.

Genshin Impact Key to Somewhere locations

This is the area where you can find both Key to Somewhere (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain in the Ameyalco Waters region and simply turn left. Walk up a little and you will see an enemy camp in front of a locked metal gate. Quickly defeat the enemies (and claim the Precious Chest). Both the Keys are located in this area.

Key to Somewhere #1

The location of Key to Somewhere #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn around and you will notice a locked cage beside a lit brazier. Walk up to the cage, and collect the first Key to Somewhere. You don't even need to open the cage and can simply grab it from outside.

Key to Somewhere #2

The location of Key to Somewhere #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Key to Somewhere can be found hanging from a rope in front of the gate. Simply jump up and collect the Key. Alternatively, you can use Zhongli's pillar or an Anemo character like Kazuha to grab it quickly and comfortably.

Genshin Impact Key to Somewhere: where to use?

After you have collected both Keys, walk up to the locked gate and interact with the mechanism in front of it. You will now get the option to open the gate using the two Keys to Somewhere that you have already collected.

A Precious Chest and a Pyroculus inside the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

After you submit both Keys, the gate will open, and you can walk in. Inside, you will find the Local Legend Balochka, who you can fight to claim three different achievements. You will also find a Precious Chest and a Pyroculus inside the cave.

Keep in mind that you need both the Keys to Somewhere and simply collecting one will not be enough. Both Keys (one from inside the cage and one from the hanging rope) need to be collected before you can open the locked metal gate and enter the cave inside.

