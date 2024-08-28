Genshin Impact: Long-Necked Rhinos doing 2 different actions photography locations

A photography challenge that requires players to take pictures of Long-Necked Rhinos and Tepetlisaur Whelps is part of the new Traces of Artistry event in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. This event includes three different mini-games, one of which is this photography challenge. Players are required to go to different areas of Natlan and capture photographs of certain specified creatures.

Here's a guide on completing the photography challenge involving Long Necked Rhinos in the Traces of Artistry event.

Genshin Impact Long-Necked Rhinos doing 2 different actions: Locations

Location for the Long-Necked Rhino photography challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

This photography challenge requires players to snap pictures of Long-Necked Rhinos while they are in the middle of performing two different actions. To reach the photography area, teleport to the Statue of the Seven in the Children of Echoes region. From there, head over to the photography spot marked by a camera on the map.

Once you have reached the photography area, follow these steps to complete the photography challenge:

Step 1: Equip the Graffiti Kamera and use it

Make sure you have the Graffiti Kamera equipped (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure you have the Graffiti Kamera equipped and then press the corresponding icon to use it.

Step 2: Focus on a Long-Necked Rhino

Snap a picture of the Long-Necked Rhino while it is doing an action (Image via HoYoverse)

After activating the Graffiti Kamera, focus on a Long-Necked Rhino (there are two of them standing in the area) and zoom in till you get a good shot. Wait for the Long-Necked Rhino to perform an action, after which you will be prompted to take a picture. Snap it quickly before the Rhino's action is over.

Step 3: Repeat the process to take another picture

Take a picture of the Long-Necked Rhino while it is performing a second different action (Image via HoYoverse)

The next picture requires you to take a photograph of the Long-Necked Rhino doing another action. You can wait for the same creature to do something else or focus on the second one nearby. Once it starts doing a different action, you will be prompted again to take its picture; do it quickly.

Traces of Artistry event: How to unlock?

Talk to the NPC "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes region (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that you cannot complete the photography challenges till you have unlocked the Traces of Artistry event, which gives you the Graffiti Kamera. To unlock the Traces of Artistry event, talk to the NPC "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes region.

After a short conversation with the NPC, you will obtain the Graffiti Kamera and the Traces of Artistry event page will be unlocked, following which you can complete all the photography (and the other) challenges and mini-games.

