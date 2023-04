Genshin Impact Spices From the West character guide: 5-star characters and dishes list

There are 33 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, although only 31 of them can get recipes in Spices From the West. Aloy is a 5-star character that players cannot give Fragrant Dishes to during this event. Likewise, you cannot make your avatar a recipe for additional flavor text (although Paimon loves everything). Otherwise, everybody else has their own personal tastes when it comes to recipes.

Spices From the West: Northerly Search is primarily for gaining Companionship EXP and for players to enjoy random flavor text from their favorite characters. This guide focuses entirely on 5-star characters. Travelers just need to give their units a recipe 21 times to get all of the rewards tied to taste-testing.

What dishes to feed your 5-star characters in Genshin Impact Spices From the West

This guide covers all 5-star characters and the dishes they enjoy in alphabetical order. Everything featured here is specifically for Genshin Impact 3.5's Spices From the West: Northerly Search event. Later iterations of Spices From the West could always change some personal preferences.

Here are Albedo's tastes:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Steak, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast

Here is what Alhaitham likes and dislikes:

Fragrant Steak, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup

Arataki Itto may enjoy/hate the following:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Satisfying Salad

Ganyu dislikes the most recipes in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spices From the West: Northerly Search (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno's tastes include:

Fragrant Steak, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast Dislikes: Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

This is what Dehya thinks of the following dishes in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Satisfying Salad

Diluc's taste consists of the following:

Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Steak, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish

Here is what Eula thinks of some recipes in Spices From the West:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Satisfying Salad, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast

Ganyu is notoriously picky:

Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Satisfying Salad, Fragrant Steak, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake

Hu Tao is one of the most popular 5-star characters in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's preferences include:

Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Satisfying Salad

Jean's preferences consist of:

Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup

Kaedehara Kazuha's tastes in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spices From the West are:

Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Steak

Here's what Kamisato Ayaka thinks of some dishes in Spices From the West:

Fragrant Mushroom Pizza, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Crab, Han & Veggie Bake

Kamisato Ayato has different tastes compared to his sister:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast Dislikes: Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer

Nahida is one of the most meta-defining 5-star characters in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Keqing's preferences:

Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Vake, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Mint Jelly

Klee's tastes include:

Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup

Here are Mona's likes and dislikes:

Fragrant Satisfying Salad Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

Nahida's thoughts on some recipes are as follows:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake

Nilou's preferences in Spices From the West are:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza

Raiden Shogun is another popular character some people might look up (Image via HoYoverse)

Qiqi's tastes in Genshin Impact are:

Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Satisfying Salad Dislikes: Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast

This is what Raiden Shogun enjoys and hates:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Cold Cut Platter

Sangonomiya Kokomi's personal preferences consist of the following:

Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup, Fragrant Satisfying Salad, Fragrant Steak Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Silly, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat

Here is what Shenhe thinks of some of the food in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza Dislikes: Fragrant Satisfying Salad

Childe is another character to discuss in the following section (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's preferences in Spices From the West include:

Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast Dislikes: Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken

Tighnari's tastes are as follows:

Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza Dislikes: Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken

Here is what Venti thinks of some Spices From the West recipes:

Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Satisfying Salad, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast Dislikes: Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza

The Wanderer has the following biases towards these recipes in Genshin Impact:

Fragrant Satisfying Salad Dislikes: Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake

The final batch of characters is in the following section of this guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao enjoys and hates the following:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish Dislikes: Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza

This is what Yae Miko thinks of some of the food in Spices From the West:

Fragrant Fisherman's Toast, Fragrant Mushroom Pizza Dislikes: Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken

Yelan has some simple tastes:

Fragrant Cold Cut Platter, Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken Dislikes: Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake

Yoimiya has these inclinations toward the following Spices From the West recipes:

Fragrant Mint Jelly, Fragrant Tea Break Pancake Dislikes: Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup

Finally, Zhongli likes and dislikes the following food in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken, Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast Dislikes: Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup, Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake, Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish, Fragrant Sunshine Sprat

These are every 5-star character's personal preferences in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spices From the West event.

