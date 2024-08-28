Genshin Impact: Tepetlisaur Whelps doing 2 different poses photography locations

A photography mini-game with Tepetlisaur Whelps and Long-Necked Rhinos is one of the initial challenges in the Traces of Artistry Event in Genshin Impact version 5.0. To successfully complete the photography challenge, players need to take pictures of creatures in Natlan while they are in the middle of performing certain actions and poses.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the photography challenge with the Tepetlisaur Whelps in the Traces of Artistry event.

Genshin Impact Tepetlisaur Whelps doing 2 different poses: Locations

Location for the Tepetlisaur Whelp photography challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

This photography mini-game requires players to take pictures of Tepetlisaur Whelps while they are performing various poses. To reach the photography area for this challenge, teleport to the waypoint west of the Statues of the Seven in the Children of Echoes region. The photography spot is right beside the waypoint, as can be seen by the camera icon on the map.

After reaching the photography area, follow these steps to complete the photography challenge with the Tepetlisaur Whelps:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Graffiti Kamera equipped

The special Graffiti Kamera is necessary for taking pictures (Image via HoYoverse)

The special Graffiti Kamera is required to take photographs in the Traces of Artistry event. After equipping it, press the button to activate the Kamera.

Step 2: Locate a Tepetlisaur Whelp and focus on it

You can take a picture of the Tepetlisaur Whelp while it is either walking or standing (Image via HoYoverse)

You will see two Tepetlisaur Whelps walking towards you. Choose one of them and zoom in using the Kamera. When the Tepetlisaur is walking, you will get a prompt asking you to take a picture of it. Quickly snap a picture of the Tepetlisaur while it is still walking.

Alternatively, you can also take its picture after it has stopped walking, in which case you will get a "Natlan Animal Tepetlisaur Whelp: Standing Leisurely" prompt.

Step 3: Take a picture of another Tepetlisaur Whelp

Take a picture of the digging Tepetlisaur Whelp (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have finished taking the first picture, look to the left and you will see a Tepetlisaur Whelp digging in front of a large boulder. Focus the Graffiti Kamera on it and take its picture once the prompt shows up.

Traces of Artistry event: Unlocking and obtaining the Graffiti Kamera

Talk to "Dopey Dazzler" to get the Graffiti Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

The Graffiti Kamera that needs to be used for taking photographs in the Traces of Artistry event can be obtained after talking to the NPC "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes region. You need this special Kamera to take photos, as the normal Kamera will not work for this event.

After you finish talking to the NPC, the Traces of Artistry event will be unlocked, and you will get the special Graffiti Kamera.

