Genshin Impact YouTuber finds secret ruins, islands, and Maguu Kenki arena with underwater glitch: Here’s how to do it

One Genshin Impact YouTuber managed to find several interesting locations thanks to an underwater glitch.

More specifically, this bug allows players to walk on the ocean floor within Genshin Impact. There are two ways to explore underwater (and by association, any nearby islands), both of which will be documented in the article below.

Other than executing this glitch, this article will also briefly show off some of the findings found in the YouTube video. There is a pretty cool secret ruins area, various islands, and Maguu Kenki's arena to showcase, thanks to this underwater glitch. All of these locations are relevant to the Midsummer Island Adventure.

Genshin Impact YouTuber's method of finding secret ruins, islands, and Maguu Kenki arena with an underwater glitch

Genshin Impact YouTuber ON Game is the one who found all of the interesting information seen in the video above.

How to do the underwater glitch in Genshin Impact

Hydro Mages are a Genshin Impact player's friend in this situation (Image via Gensh.in)

There are two main ways to execute this glitch in Genshin Impact. The first one is the easiest way to do it, as the other method requires having small characters like Klee or Qiqi (which not everybody has).

To execute the first method, players just need to head to a monster camp above water where Hydro Abyss Mages lurk. One of their attacks traps the player in a bubble, which will drop after the player breaks out of it.

Fortunately, one can use this to their advantage. All Genshin Impact players have to do is swim underneath the monster camp, wait for the Hydro Abyss Mage to trap them in a bubble, and then be released from the bubble. If done correctly, the player will fall to the ocean floor (and most likely have a party member die).

The second method involves characters with a short stature like these two (Image via THE_ TRX)

Unfortunately, the second method requires some specific characters. It has to a very small character like Diona, Klee, or Qiqi. Other characters are too big to squeeze through the barrels and logs used in the second method.

The place the player should position themselves to fall to the ocean floor (Image via ON Game)

Players should go to the spot seen above, and then wiggle themselves in-between the logs a little bit to the left. Eventually, the player will be squished between two physical boundaries, which will allow the player to climb lower than the water level.

Afterward, the player just needs to let go in order to fall to the ocean floor. Like in the previous method, players could die if they don't break their landing with an action.

Ruins

Some ruins a player could find by using this glitch (Image via ON Game)

Once the player performs either method, they are free to explore the underwater area however they'd please. This even includes the possibility of accessing islands the player shouldn't be able to visit yet in Genshin Impact.

Here, ON Game visits several islands, including the ruins seen above. The painting is quite amusing, although its meaning isn't yet known.

The rest of the hanging ruins is quite massive, being yet another example of a location that is more vertically-focused than normal in Genshin Impact.

Maguu Kenki arena

The Maguu Kenki arena (Image via ON Game)

Here, players can check out what the Maguu Kenki arena looks like and how massive it is as well. There is also an Echoing Conch in this location, so Genshin Impact players should remember that when they plan on getting Barbara's skin for free.

Klee's Island

ON Game exploring Klee's Island (Image via ON Game)

Genshin Impact players can see how cozy and alive Klee's island feels in this YouTube video. There are no NPCs here (yet), but the objects are still loaded for players to check out.

It has the usual beach-themed items one would expect to see in a resort, except with a Dodoco thematic fitting for Klee.

There is also a nice, green hill area with even more loungers for players to check out away from the beachside location.

More ruins

More ruins (Image via ON Game)

Later on in the YouTube video, ON Game uncovers more ruins in Genshin Impact. He goes through a cavern to find another painting remiscent of the one found earlier on (except it looks like a bunch of rectangular horseshoes).

Another island with a big mountain to climb

There is also another section where he goes through a long climb (Image via ON Game)

The final new area ON Game goes through is a ridiculously tall mountain. The YouTuber even speeds up the video just because of the long climb.

Aside from that, the mountain isn't too special. There are a lot of vines for the player to climb, and this island is quite small, horizontally speaking (when compared to most other Genshin Impact locations).

