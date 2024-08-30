Genshin Impact: Yumkasaur Whelps doing 2 different actions photography locations

A photography mini-game where you have to take pictures of Capybaras and Yumkasaur Whelps is part of the Day 2 Traces of Artistry event challenges. This photography game requires players to take pictures of certain Natlan creatures while they are in the middle of posing, or performing certain actions.

This article provides the locations of where to find the Yumkasaur Whelps, along with a guide on how to complete the photography challenge.

Genshin Impact Yumkasaur Whelps doing 2 different actions: Locations

Location for the Yumkasaur Whelp photography challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

In this challenge, you have to take pictures of Yumkasaur Whelps while they are performing different actions. To reach the photography area for this challenge, navigate to the Teleport Waypoint directly south of the Scions of the Canopy Statue of the Seven. From there, head east till you reach the photography area.

Next, follow these steps to quickly complete the photography challenge:

Step 1: Equip your Graffiti Kamera and use it

Make sure you have the Graffiti Kamera equipped (Image via HoYoverse)

The Graffiti Kamera is necessary for taking pictures in the Traces of Artistry photography challenges. Make sure you have it equipped, and then press the button to use it.

Step 2: Focus on a sitting Yumkasaur Whelp

Take a picture of either of the resting Yumkasaur Whelps (Image via HoYoverse)

You will see two Yumkasaur Whelps sitting at the edge of the path, looking at the waterfall. Focus on any one of them. When you see a prompt to take a picture of the Yumkasaur Whelp while it is performing an action (resting), quickly do so.

Step 3: Engage in combat with the Yumkasaur Whelps for the second picture

The second picture needs to be taken whilst in combat (Image via HoYoverse)

All the Yumkasaur Whelps in the area are sitting and resting, so to take the next picture of a Yumkasaur Whelp performing another action, you will have to engage them in combat. Walk over to the Yumkasaur Whelps, who will get into a combat stance once you approach them.

Once this happens, you will be prompted to take a picture. Focus on any Yumkasaurus Whelp and take a picture mid-fight.

Obtaining the Graffiti Kamera and unlocking the Traces of Artistry event

Talk to Dopey Dazzler to get the Graffiti Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the Graffiti Kamera that is necessary for taking pictures in the photography challenges, you need to talk to the NPC named "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes region. After conversing with her, the Graffiti Kamera will be given to you. Additionally, the Traces of Artistry event page will also be unlocked, which you need to open to gain access to the mini-games and challenges.

