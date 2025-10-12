Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest

The Final Hunt of the Onryo is the main revenge quest in Ghost of Yotei. In this mission, you go up against Lord Saito, and you have to take him down after what is arguably one of the most relentless and tiring waves of combat in Sucker Punch's brand-new title.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.

How to complete The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest in Ghost of Yotei

Here's a step-by-step guide to walk you through The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest in Ghost of Yotei:

Meet Spider

First and foremost, you have to meet Spider at the Central Ferry. To do that, you can fast travel to the Smoky Flower Grove and then head towards the Central Ferry. You can find it north of the main dock. Talk to Spider to gain access to this The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest in the game.

Quest location (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Climb up the slope

As soon as the initial cutscene for The Final Hunt of the Onryo ends, you have to begin your ascent. Use the handholds to scale up the slope. Once you reach the top, locate a fallen tree, and head to the ledge beside it.

From here, take your Spyglass and observe the encampment ahead of you. Once you've investigated the different points of interest, you can slide down the hill and infiltrate the Koga Fortress.

Using the Spyglass for gathering intel (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Infiltrating Koga Fortress

The Koga Fortress is heavily guarded. From armored guards to archers to flag bearers, all of these enemies are extremely well-versed in combat and tougher to kill than the general enemies that you face in-game. Stealth is your best friend.

Clear out all the guards one after another. Start from the left side of the compound, and make your way to the Tower, and then the guards beyond.

Once you've cleared all the enemies in the vicinity, infiltrate the fortress and head to the tower. Use your Spyglass to locate Oyuki and Jubei. You'll find Matsumae soldiers being executed in field, and it seems like Jubei is next.

Infiltrating the encampment (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Clear out the execution site and rescue Jubei

Once you've located the execution ground, proceed to head to this location. Here, you have to clear out all the guards once again to take control of the region. Now, you can choose to do this stealthily to finish the job quickly. Alternatively, you can go loud and take the fight head-on. What matters is that you clear the area of all soldiers and eliminate the leader of this site.

Once you've cleared the area, you can safely rescue Jubei in The Final Hunt of the Onryo Quest. A cutscene will play, and soon after, you will have Jubei fighting right beside you in-game. Jubei will also provide you with information regarding Oyuki's location. You must act on it.

Rescuing Jubei (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Crossing the Ravine

Next up, you have to cross the Ravine in order to get closer to your objective. Carefully examine the handholds and proceed to traverse across them. You can then scale up the ledges and squeeze into Lord Saito's compound.

Eliminate all soldiers at the upper keep

Once you've infiltrated the main compound, i.e., the upper keep, you will be surrounded by Saito's soldiers. With Jubei by your side, you'll engage in a standoff against them. With adept timing, you should be able to win this encounter.

After winning the engagement, you have to open up the gates and fight the incoming swarm of soldiers headed your way. Slash down every one of them. Go through the soldiers and head towards the keep. This is where Oyuki has been imprisoned. At this stage, you are very close to completing The Final Hunt of the Onryo Quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Infiltrating the upper keep (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Rescuing Oyuki

After reaching the keep, you can hoist yourself up with Jubei's help and take control of the second floor. Decimate all enemies on this floor, and meet up with Jubei to rescue Oyuki.

After rescuing her, you will be informed that Lord Saito is waiting for you at a location 'where it all began'.

Rescuing Oyuki (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

Finding Saito and killing him

Once you've rescued Oyuki, you have to charge through the incoming wave of soldiers and escape the keep. The keep will soon explode, burning and killing anything in its vicinity.

Then, proceed to head back to your (Atsu's) home. Here, you will find Lord Saito waiting for you. Eliminate Saito to successfully complete The Final Hunt of the Onryo Quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Fighting Lord Saito (Image via Sucker Punch Productions and YT.com/@WoWQuest)

That's everything that you need to know about completing The Final Hunt of the Onryo quest in Ghost of Yotei.

