Gold Saucer guide for Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the core members of Cloud Strife's party and will accompany you in your quest to defeat Sephiroth. Square Enix's latest release has expanded on the relationship mechanic of the original, adding elements for you to bond with the different characters in your party. Yuffie Kisaragi is one of the many teammates Cloud can take to the Gold Saucer date.

This article will walk you through the relationship Cloud can form with Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how you can take her to the iconic Gold Saucer Skywheel sequence.

How to take Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to the Gold Saucer date

Cait Sith and Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || Faz Faz on Youtube)

Yuffie is not a romanceable option, but taking her to the Gold Saucer sequence is refreshing nonetheless. It provides a breath of fresh air and lets players see Cloud as someone who genuinely cares about his friends. You will need 50% or more affinity with her to be able to take on the Gold Saucer sequence.

Below are all the choices and activities you can perform to raise Yuffie's bond in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Dialog choices

Yuffie will join your party during Chapter 6 (Image via Square Enix || Faz Faz on Youtube)

You can grow your affinity by choosing certain options while talking with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Chapter 6: Recruiting Yuffie

"Whaddya say?"

Select: Beat it

"Afraid you're about to catch a beatdown?"

Select: Kinda

"Bet you're thrilled, huh?"

Select: Sure

"You don't want me around to save your butts?"

Select: You can come with us

"You don't want me? I'll leave."

Either choice works. Yuffie will join your party regardless.

Chapter 9: Inside Cissnei's house, where you can find Yuffie on the Sofa

"I am so, so bored… Bored right out of my brain."

Select: Nice song. Funny too.

Chapter 10: During the Ceremony

"Once you die, that’s that."

Select: Pretty much.

Chapter 11: Entering Nibelheim

"What about, say, oh… Materia?"

Select: Yup

Side quests

You can play as Yuffie during the DLC of FF7 Remake (Image via Square Enix || Faz Faz onYoutube)

Like Aerith or Tifa's Gold Saucer date, you can complete certain side quests before Chapter 12 to increase your affinity with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Here are all the missions that will give you bond points with her:

Tides of War and Worry

Bonds of Trust

The Saga of the Seaside Inn

Teach Me, Great Warrior

Esoteric Secrets of the Elders

Other ways to increase bond with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud and Yuffie (Image via Square Enix || Dengojin on Youtube)

Besides side quests and dialog choices, performing certain actions during the story will increase your affinity with Yuffie. Here are all the actions that you can do:

In Chapter 7, pull the lever to the right.

Get an Excellent score in the Minecart Adventure mini-game.

Perform all the Synergy Attacks with Yuffie.

In Chapter 12, defeat Yuffie in the 3D Brawler mini-game.

If your bond with Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is more than 50 percent, you will accompany her during the Skywheel sequence in Chapter 12. Cloud and Yuffie will hang out and spend time together, and the scene plays out where the former acts as an elder sibling.

Yuffie isn't romanceable like Tifa or Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Her and Cloud's relationship is platonic, with both of them caring deeply for each other

