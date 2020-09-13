One of the best racing game experiences to be had currently in gaming is not even an out-and-out racing game. GTA Online is packed to the brim with cars of all varieties, from off-road beasts to sleek sports cars, there is something for everyone to love in GTA Online.

The driving mechanics are on par with some of the best arcade-style games, and GTA Online offers a tonne of innovating race types to keep players engaged. Players will be hard-pressed to find racing games as engaging and innovative as some of the race types in GTA Online.

One of the things that impress players to no end is the staggering number of vehicles in the game. Grotti Turismo R is perhaps the most visually striking car in the GTA franchise, and is owned by the majority of players.

Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online: All you need to know

"Grotti might have alienated their Old Money consumers by releasing a hybrid sports car, but 'fuel-efficient is relative when you're talking about 799hp. 0-60 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of 210 mph."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The car can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website through the in-game phone for $500,000. Grotti Turismo R is one of the fastest cars in its price range, and looks way more expensive than it is, making it the perfect buy for starters in GTA Online.

Advertisement

If the player has purchased the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, this vehicle will be available for free. Players who downloaded the game during the Epic Games Store's free sale of GTA 5 would already own the Grotti Turismo R, and only need to add it to their garage from the site.

The car falls short of supercars in terms of speed and performance, but given its relatively modest price tag, it is a good trade-off.