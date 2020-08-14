GTA 3 APK OBB: All you need to know

The GTA franchise is one of the biggest mainstays in not just modern Triple-A gaming, but also a cultural phenomenon in media as well. GTA games are some of the most heavily discussed titles in media due to their controversial content and level of violence.

Perhaps no other game series in the history of gaming has garnered so much attention across the internet and other forms of media as much as the GTA franchise. Younger fans might not be aware of GTA's humble beginnings in the late 90s, and only know it as the industry mammoth that it is today.

However, it was with GTA III that the franchise announced its arrival to the big stage amongst the rest of the popular Triple-A games. GTA III paved the way for not just the series but also for 3D open-world games and brought a tonne of attention to Rockstar and the franchise.

The game is available across many platforms, including Android and iOS devices. Due to the Android platform's less restrictive nature, it allows users to download third-party apps and files, which can often end up hampering device performance.

GTA 3 APK OBB

Third-party APKs or OBBs are widespread on the internet, and with GTA III being an extremely popular game on the platform, several sites offer free downloads for the app.

However, downloading the game through a third-party website is illegal and can often end up infecting the device. The only legitimate way of downloading the game is to purchase it from the Google Play Store.

There are several games from the GTA franchise available on the Google Play Store, and for reasonable prices. GTA III was one of the first games to be brought over to the Android platform and was a success in the mobile phone market as well.