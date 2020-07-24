GTA 4 APK Download for Android: All you need to know

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has a vast fan base and is considered to be one of the most popular game franchises of all time. GTA 4 marked the beginning of the HD era for Rockstar Games.

The game was released in April 2008 for Play Station 3 and Xbox 360, whereas the PC version came out in December, the same year. Some of the players regard GTA 4 to be the best game from the lot.

The game became an overnight success and sold more than 3.6 million copies on day one. The players take control of the protagonist Niko Bellic, a European immigrant who arrives in Liberty City aboard a Cargo.

Taking advantage of the rising popularity of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games decided to port several games from the GTA franchise to the mobile platform.

GTA 4 APK download

As stated earlier, Rockstar Games has ported several games from the GTA series to smartphones. However, the games from the HD Era have not been ported yet, i.e., GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Only the following games from the GTA series are made available for mobile devices.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

So the websites and videos that claim to provide the download link for the game can be deemed to be illegitimate and illegal. Some of the files downloaded from these websites might also cause harm to your device.

On top of that, the game's stability is a major doubt since porting a huge game such as GTA 4 for the mobile platform is very difficult.

Hence, GTA 4 is not yet available for mobile devices, and the websites that claim to provide the download links are fake and illegal.