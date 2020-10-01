GTA 4: File size, cheat codes, available platforms, and more

GTA 4 was the biggest creative left-turn for Rockstar ever since they revamped the franchise with GTA III after the original Grand Theft Auto and the sequel.

GTA 4 chose to go down a much different route than its predecessor, opting for a grounded tone and one that could potentially scare away fans. However, fans weren't exactly deterred with the bold new direction of the GTA franchise.

A number of games in that particular console generation (PS3, Xbox 360) attempted to go "darker and grittier." In a slew of extremely bland titles, GTA 4 was much more nuanced in its execution, and the tone wasn't merely just for aesthetics.

GTA 4 is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and still is the highest-rated game in the franchise on Metacritic.

GTA 4: File size, cheat codes, platforms, and more

GTA IV on Steam

For PC players, the game is available on Steam as "Grand Theft Auto IV- The Complete Edition." This edition contains not only the base game of GTA 4, but also the Episodes from Liberty City DLC as well.

The EFLC DLC included two extremely popular games that did well to expand the lore and add more character to Liberty City:

The Ballad of Gay Tony The Lost and Dammned

The Complete Edition, as a result, is one comprehensive GTA experience and is definitely one of the most value-for-money deals on Steam.

Steam Download Link

File Size and System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Memory: 1.5GB

Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

GTA 4 is available on a number of platforms, namely:

PC

PS3

Xbox 360

Owing to the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X's backward compatibility, the game can be played on next-gen consoles.

Cheat Codes:

To use cheat codes in GTA IV, the player must bring their in-game phone and dial certain numbers. This is applicable to all platforms that the game is available on.