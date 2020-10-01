GTA 4: File size, cheat codes, available platforms, and more

GTA 4 was the biggest creative left-turn for Rockstar ever since they revamped the franchise with GTA III after the original Grand Theft Auto and the sequel.
GTA 4 chose to go down a much different route than its predecessor, opting for a grounded tone and one that could potentially scare away fans. However, fans weren't exactly deterred with the bold new direction of the GTA franchise.
A number of games in that particular console generation (PS3, Xbox 360) attempted to go "darker and grittier." In a slew of extremely bland titles, GTA 4 was much more nuanced in its execution, and the tone wasn't merely just for aesthetics.
GTA 4 is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and still is the highest-rated game in the franchise on Metacritic.
GTA 4: File size, cheat codes, platforms, and more
For PC players, the game is available on Steam as "Grand Theft Auto IV- The Complete Edition." This edition contains not only the base game of GTA 4, but also the Episodes from Liberty City DLC as well.
The EFLC DLC included two extremely popular games that did well to expand the lore and add more character to Liberty City:
- The Ballad of Gay Tony
- The Lost and Dammned
The Complete Edition, as a result, is one comprehensive GTA experience and is definitely one of the most value-for-money deals on Steam.
File Size and System Requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
- Memory: 1.5GB
- Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900
- DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card
- Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space
- Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card
GTA 4 is available on a number of platforms, namely:
- PC
- PS3
- Xbox 360
Owing to the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X's backward compatibility, the game can be played on next-gen consoles.
Cheat Codes:
To use cheat codes in GTA IV, the player must bring their in-game phone and dial certain numbers. This is applicable to all platforms that the game is available on.
- Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100
- Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100
- Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100
- Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100
- Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150
- Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100
- Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100
- Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423
- Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142
- Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175
- Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100
- Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100
- Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100
- Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150
- Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168
- Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147