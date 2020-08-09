GTA 4 System Requirements

GTA IV was one of Rockstar's most ambitious and divisive decisions that marked a significant left-turn creatively for the franchise. The sequel to the iconic GTA San Andreas was about to ditch the ridiculousness of the GTA franchise and adopt a more severe and grim tone.

As was the case during the PS3/Xbox 360 era, most games were now ditching their vibrant color palettes for a much more unsaturated and grim look. The same could be said for GTA IV, with it abandoning the playful tone of the series for a much more grounded atmosphere.

The story of GTA IV is perhaps the one with the most amount of heart as well as one that is the grimmest. The gameplay, on the other hand, wasn't received as well as the story with several players complaining about the new driving mechanics.

Every aspect of GTA IV had been given a much more grounded feel, and according to critics, it took away a lot from the GTA franchise.

GTA IV System Requirements

GTA IV Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

CPU SPEED: 1.8 GHz

RAM: 1 GB for Windows XP / 1.5 GB for Windows Vista)

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256MB NVIDIA 7900+ / 256MB ATI X1900+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 16 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Grand Theft Auto IV Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 2 GB (Windows XP) 2.5 GB (Windows Vista)

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / XP - Service Pack 3 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512MB NVIDIA 8600+ / 512MB ATI 3870+

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

