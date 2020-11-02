GTA 5: 5 best graphics mods in 2020

Five years after its launch on PCs, GTA 5 still holds up visually against even the latest AAA games. It is one of the most enjoyable open-world experiences in the market, and players can spend hours playing the various missions it offers.

But for those of you looking to push your new RTX 3000 GPUs, or anyone with excess PC horsepower seeking to ramp up their GTA 5 experience, these stunning graphics mods will come in quite handy.

Five most enriching GTA 5 graphics mods

1. NaturalVision Evolved

Probably one of the most well-known graphics mods for GTA 5, NaturalVision Evolved is a complete rework of the game's visual tone, post-processing, and even material effects. This mod's main selling point is that it incorporates a greater level of screen-space reflections that will be the closest you'll get to ray tracing on a previous-gen title.

Note : This mod is in early access and is only available to donators for now.

2. NaturalVision Remastered

An earlier iteration from the creators of NaturalVision Evolved, NaturalVision Remastered is a slightly different take on a visual overhaul. The main difference is the removal of the in-game distance fog, making the world look a lot more vibrant and alive. To choose which aesthetic you prefer, refer to this comparison.

3. GTA 5 Redux

GTA 5 Redux is not just any other graphics mod. It brings updated physics, sounds, and a lot more than just a visual upgrade. It uses its predecessor, GTA 4's, Euphoria physics engine to bring back the hilarity of falling from a flight of stairs all while looking crisp and clean.

4. Project NVRX

Project NVRX sees user Kryton put together the best bits of GTA 5 Redux and NaturalVision Remastered. This custom mod pack is a bunch of mods (included in the above video's description) tweaked to work together for one of the best visual experiences in GTA 5, including snow graphics that could rival even Forza Horizon 4.

5. VisualV

One of the more subtle graphics mods on this list, VisualV focuses on revamping this game's weather and time cycle effects. Reflections and color correction are also a focus area for the devs, and it's results are quite stunning. Take the mod for a spin and see for yourself.