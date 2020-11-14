The 5 best zombie mods for GTA 5

GTA 5's modding community has done it again, this time with some spectacular zombie mods. Fans don't have to wait around for the new Call Of Duty to experience zombies, when they can simply slay them in Los Santos instead. Brave the zombie apocalypse and come out on top with this curated mod list for the ultimate undead experience.

5 best GTA 5 zombie mods

1. Simple Zombies [.NET]

Image Credits | sollaholla, gta5-mods.com

One of the most extensive zombie mods for GTA 5, Simple Zombies is a total conversion mod that overhauls the entire GTA experience. Complete with resources, a limited inventory, thirst and hunger stats, and even a crafting system, this mod is incredibly comprehensive. You can try out the mod for yourself by following this link.

2. The Dead Among Us Project

Image Credits: denedwin, gta5-mods.com

Advertisement

The Dead Among Us Project is a map conversion mod that "zombifies" the world of Los Santos. A host of atmospheric effects like abandoned cars, rusted textures, and overgrown vegetation helps add much-needed depth to the world which makes the entire experience that much more authentic. Take the mod for a spin over at this link.

3. Zombie Car Pack

While roaming around in the zombie apocalypse one can't simply step out in a regular vehicle. Check out these tricked out, armored vehicles complete with mounted guns and missiles. This is perhaps the ultimate insurance policy for you to survive the zombie invasion of San Andreas. Check the mod out for yourself from this link.

Advertisement

4. Military Base [Zombie Base]

Another map conversion mod, the modded military base is designed to be your center of operations during the zombie apocalypse. Players can hunker down in towers or behind the reinforced walls of this encampment. There is also an RM-10 Bombushka airplane at the players' disposal. The car workshop inside keeps things moving and the helipad can be used for a quick getaway if things get dicey. Find the link for the mod here.

5. Mad Max Vehicles

Image Credits: R3D, gta5-mods.com

Flames, big cars, and big superchargers, the Mad Max Vehicles mod is the last piece of the puzzle you need to style through hordes of zombies. Crush waves of mindless zombies under the tires of your fire-spitting monster trucks in this badass, over-the-top mod. Ride to Valhalla with this Mad Max mod by following the link here.