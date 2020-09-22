GTA 5 actor Shawn Fonteno (Franklin) urges fans to be patient for GTA 6

GTA fans have been lying in wait, not exactly patiently, for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. When news broke of GTA 5 arriving on next-gen platforms ahead of any announcements regarding GTA 6, fans flooded the internet with massive outcry against Rockstar Game's decision.

The major sentiment that prevails amongst the fanbase is that Rockstar are "milking" GTA 5 and Online for all their worth and delaying the next game to reap massive profits off the current titles.

The developers, for the most part, have had a great rapport with the fans, as they have repeatedly surpassed expectations and delivered quality AAA titles. However, that immaculate reputation seems to be eroding, with fans seemingly not pleased with the studio.

Shawn Fonteno, known to GTA audiences as the actor who played Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5, recently took to social media and urged fans to lay off of Rockstar.

Shawn Fonteno urges fans to be patient with GTA 6

Shawn Fonteno aka Franklin speaks about GTA 6 and how people are complaining Rockstar is milking GTA 5. Shawn also notes that "it took us 4 years to film and complete GTA 5" (NOT MY FOOTAGE)#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/mNupyaS9rn — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 13, 2020

On a live stream on Instagram, the actor explained to fans how massive an undertaking a project like GTA is, and the sheer effort Rockstar put into each one of their games.

Shawn was particularly irked by fans' comments on the internet regarding the studio and the prevailing narrative that Rockstar are "milking" the franchise. He explained that GTA 5 took four years to film and complete, referring to the motion capture involved.

Keeping in mind that Rockstar, as recently as 2018, finally put out Red Dead Redemption 2, the next game is still some distance away. In the live stream, Shawn also brought up a fair and essential question to the fans: Whether they would be satisfied with a sub-par and mediocre GTA game just not to delay the game further.

Fans have to remember that Rockstar are not in the business of putting out mediocre products, and the more time GTA 6 spends in development, the better the overall product will be.