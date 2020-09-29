GTA 5: All Stunt Jump locations in the game

GTA 5 is quite possibly the closest thing to real-life in digital form, but also perhaps the farthest from it at the time same time. It is an impressive balancing act that Rockstar has been able to polish over time.
While being grounded in reality is key for the player to be immersed in the experience, it cannot be at the cost of the game becoming boring. The biggest sin that a GTA game could ever commit is to be bland.
Even when the GTA franchise dabbled with a much more grounded tone and approach to gameplay with GTA IV, it still retained a sense of run and ridiculousness.
Stunt Jumps aren't just a great distraction to break away from the realism of the game. They also serve as a great collectible that players must complete in order to 100% the game.
Much like the previous entries in the GTA franchise, the fifth also had a number of stunt jumps. Here we take a look at all of them throughout the map of GTA V.
GTA 5 All Stunt Jump locations
- Location 1: Vinewood Hills
- Location 2: Little Seoul
- Location 3: North Calafia Way
- Location 4: Paleto Bay
- Location 5: Raton Pass
- Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage
- Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street
- Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass
- Location 9: Equality Way
- Location 10: Rockford Plaza
- Location 11: Vinewood Hills
- Location 12: Mount Gordo
- Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary
- Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance
- Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St
- Location 16: South Los Santos
- Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure
- Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd
- Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay
- Location 20: Senora Freeway
- Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club
- Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos
- Location 23: Sandy Shores
- Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains
- Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building
- Location 26: La Puerta Freeway
- Location 27: Los Santos Airport
- Location 28: Pacific Bluffs
- Location 29: Sandyy Shores Landing Strip
- Location 30: Dutch London St
- Location 31: Terminal, Port Los Santos
- Location 32: Alternative Wind Farm in Sandy Shores
- Location 33: Elysian Island
- Location 34: Port of Los Santos
- Location 35: South End of Port of Los Santos
- Location 36: Port of Los Santos South of Jump 34
- Location 37: Port of Los Santos, Beside Jump 34
- Locaiton 38: Port of Los Santos, Souther Section
- Location 39: Port of Los Santos, East Side
- Location 40: Port of Los Santos, South of Railroad
- Location 41: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road East
- Location 42: Los Santos Airport, Circular Road West
- Location 43: Los Santos Drain Control
- Location 44: Palomino Avenue
- Location 45: La Puerta Freeway
- Location 46: Del Perro Freeway
- Location 47: Rockford Hills Arcade
- Location 48: Rockford Hills
- Location 49:Murrieta Oil Field
- Location 50: Elysian on the South Side of Chum Street