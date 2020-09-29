GTA 5: All Stunt Jump locations in the game

GTA 5 is quite possibly the closest thing to real-life in digital form, but also perhaps the farthest from it at the time same time. It is an impressive balancing act that Rockstar has been able to polish over time.

While being grounded in reality is key for the player to be immersed in the experience, it cannot be at the cost of the game becoming boring. The biggest sin that a GTA game could ever commit is to be bland.

Even when the GTA franchise dabbled with a much more grounded tone and approach to gameplay with GTA IV, it still retained a sense of run and ridiculousness.

Stunt Jumps aren't just a great distraction to break away from the realism of the game. They also serve as a great collectible that players must complete in order to 100% the game.

Much like the previous entries in the GTA franchise, the fifth also had a number of stunt jumps. Here we take a look at all of them throughout the map of GTA V.

GTA 5 All Stunt Jump locations

Location 1: Vinewood Hills

Location 2: Little Seoul

Location 3: North Calafia Way

Location 4: Paleto Bay

Location 5: Raton Pass

Location 6: Elgin Avenue Parking Garage

Location 7: Parking Garage on Peaceful Street

Location 8: Del Perro Freeway Overpass

Location 9: Equality Way

Location 10: Rockford Plaza

Location 11: Vinewood Hills

Location 12: Mount Gordo

Location 13: South of Boilinbroke Penitentiary

Location 14: Pillbox Hill West Entrance

Location 15: Little Seoul/Decker St

Location 16: South Los Santos

Location 17: Police Station Parking Structure

Location 18: Overpass Above San Andreas Blvd

Location 19: Construction Site in Paleto Bay

Location 20: Senora Freeway

Location 21: Los Santos Golf Club

Location 22: Docks, South Port of Los Santos

Location 23: Sandy Shores

Location 24: Los Santos Freeway Flood Drains

Location 25:South Los Santos, Medical Building

Location 26: La Puerta Freeway

Location 27: Los Santos Airport

(image credits: reddit)