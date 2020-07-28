GTA: 5 best budget cars in 2020

It is no news that GTA is all about its cars. GTA 5 and GTA Online have added so many cars that a player can sometimes feel confused while trying to buy one.

You have a lot of money that you saved up over a long time, probably by doing some long and challenging missions. You don’t want to take the chance of spending it on a car that won’t do you any good.

The good news is that GTA Online also gives you quite a few options that are pretty much within your budget, so you won’t feel like you’re splurging too much.

GTA: 5 budget cars in 2020

Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is a great car, which embodies reliability. Modelled after the iconic Mustang, the Dominator sports a V8 engine and therefore, has much better acceleration and top speed than other GTA cars in this price range. It costs only a very affordable $35,000, leaving you with ample cash to customize it.

Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is one of the few sports cars that you can buy in a tight budget in GTA. At $95,000, you can get the incredibly stylish Elegy, which also has superb balance and handling. It has above-average acceleration and top speed. Quite a bargain, isn’t it?

Oracle

Not to be confused with its predecessor- the Oracle XS, the Oracle is one of the decent GTA cars that you can get on a tight budget. Not only it has enhanced looks, but has also been given a stronger engine, which makes it easier to handle. At $80,000, you can get a pretty decent top speed as well.

Kuruma

The Karin Kuruma is another exemplary budget car in GTA Online. Though it doesn’t give you an all-round performance, but it has a mighty engine with a great top speed. For just $126,350, you get a vehicle that doesn’t get impacted by crashes that quickly. So if you’re someone who’s still learning how to drive without dinging the vehicle, this car is for you.

Carbonizzare

Inspired by the Ferrari F12, the Carbonizzare in GTA 5 is a great vehicle that’s available in an affordable budget. You’ll have to spend $195,000, but you get a great looking car, with an extremely well-balanced driving control.