GTA 5 Director Mode: All you need to know

The PC gaming community waited with bated breath as Rockstar delayed any news of GTA V on the PC. Once the game was finally out on the PC in 2015, the modding community went to town with the game.

However, Rockstar also had a surprise in store for fans of GTA V on the PC. The game shipped with a feature called 'Director Mode', which left the fans puzzled at first.

Players were confused regarding what 'Director Mode' essentially added to the game, or how exactly does it come in use. However, since its release, fans have made full use of the Director Mode and created cinematic brilliance within the world of GTA V.

Director Mode essentially lets you take full control of the game, even more so than what is initially offered in the game. Almost every character you interact with becomes available in the Director Mode, and you can choose to do as you please.

For example, if you wanted to make a short film about Amanda de Santa going berserk in Los Santos and gunning down drug dealers, amidst a thunderstorm, you very well could.

GTA V Director Mode: How to use it?

Fans of the game have truly made some fantastic pieces of work using the Director Mode in GTA V. For example, this video by 8 Bit-BASTARD called "Running, man" featuring Trevor Phillips.

The Director Mode can be accessed by using the Interaction Menu in GTA V. This mode is also available on consoles. There are a variety of settings and options you can access while playing Director Mode, such as:

Time of Day

Weather

Wanted Status

Pedestrian Density

Restricted Areas

Invincibility

Explosive Bullets

Super Jump

Slidey Cars

Low Gravity, etc.

There's plenty of options available to you when using the Director mode.