"GTA 5 download in mobile" is fake and Steam Link is the only way to mirror the game on mobile devices

Rockstar Games has been able to become one of the leading publishers in the gaming industry on the backs of franchises like the GTA series. The games have not only been a financial juggernaut, but also important and influential throughout the years.

The open-world genre as a structure would not only become popular but, for a while, became the standard for most AAA games. The GTA franchise was mostly responsible for the shift towards more non-linear games and paved the way for the genre.

GTA games are available across various platforms, because Rockstar wasn't going to be the one to restrict themselves to a singular platform. The games are available on PC, Consoles, and also mobile devices.

However, GTA 5 is yet to be released on either Android or iOS platforms, yet there is a way to stream the game on mobile devices if players own a copy of the game on Steam.

How to play GTA 5 on Mobile using Steam Link?

While GTA 5 is yet to make its way onto mobile devices, the closest thing players can get to it is through Steam Link. The app essentially allows players to play games from their Steam Library onto their phones.

Note that the game does not run independently as it needs to be running on Steam as well to function on the mobile device. It is very similar to how Remote Play works on the PS4.

To use Steam Link for GTA 5, simply follow these steps:

1) Download Steam Link from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

2) Open the Steam app on your PC, and pair using your mobile device through the Steam Link app.

Connect Steam Link to PC

3) Click the 'Start Playing' button. The PC app will transition to the Steam Big Picture mode. The visuals will now be synced, and players can now play games using touch controls or by attaching a controller.

Step 4: Select GTA 5 from the library and click on the 'Play' button. The game will begin.