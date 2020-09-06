GTA 5 Download: System requirements, storage size and installation tips

GTA 5, nearly seven years after its release, continues to be one of the most popular titles in the video game community. Thanks in large part to the ever-growing and fantastic online game experience that is GTA Online, Rockstar Games has been able to keep GTA V in the spotlight for nearly a decade now.

The game is due for release on next-gen consoles in the year 2021, which is a testament to the popularity of the franchise and the game as a whole. While fans wait with bated breath about the next title in the series, they can still go back to GTA V's Los Santos and revel in all its chaotic glory.

The game is available on consoles as well as PC, with the latter version coming out nearly two years since the game's release on console. The game is available from a couple of platforms, mainly: Steam and Epic Games Store.

GTA 5 download size, system requirements and more

The download size for GTA V is roughly around the 95 GB mark. Therefore, players will need pretty fast internet speeds as well as free space on their drives.

In order to download the game from either Steam or Epic Games Store, players will have to make a Steam Account or an Epic Games Account, respectively.

To make an account on Steam, follow these steps:

1) Visit the official Steam Store, link here.

2) Select log in from the top of the screen.

Create an account on Steam

3) Create an account by selecting Join Steam, and follow the instructions.

4) After creating an account, download Steam for your PC by pressing the Install Steam button.

5) Launch the Steam app and log in with your credentials.

After logging in, follow these steps in order to download GTA V:

1) Once logged in, search for 'Grand Theft Auto 5.'

2) Pick from the available versions; The Premium Online Edition is the way to go if players are also looking to dabble in GTA Online.

Steam Store

3) After purchasing the game through either debit/credit card or any other methods of payment, the game will start downloading.

Installation Tips:

Make sure you have upwards of 115 GB of space on your selected drive before beginning the download. The game will take up significantly more space with each update. Hence, make sure to have enough room in the drive. Refrain from downloading multiple games at once. GTA Online does not require an additional purchase.

System Requirements: