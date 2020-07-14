While playing GTA 5, it is very important to make sure that the settings are optimised, so that you get a great gaming experience. These settings obviously differ from computer to computer, and you need to check the minimum system requirements before you proceed.

Minimum system requirements for GTA 5

Sysytem specifications for GTA 5 (Image: PCGameBenchmark)

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

RAM: 4 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB/AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

DX: 10

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Store: 72 GB available space

Sound: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Advertisement

Recommended System Requirements for GTA 5

CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD HD7870 2GB

DX: 10

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Store: 72 GB available space

Sound: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

How to choose the best setting for GTA 5

If you have a compatible system for running GTA 5, then you need to focus on choosing the best settings for the game. There are many aspects that you need to alter in order to get the best FPS (Frames Per Second) rate. According to Logical Increments, here is what you can do:

1. Ensure you are getting a steady rate of 60 FPS. If you are not getting this desired number, then you can try lowering your game settings.

2. You may have to compromise on the visuals if you want a good FPS rate.

3. If you want GTA 5 to have a good FPS rate with moderate visuals, you can change your settings as per the following recommendations by Logical Increments: