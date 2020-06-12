GTA 5: How to claim 1 Million dollars bonus announced during PS5 reveal event

GTA 5 was announced as one of the games that will be available for PS5 in 2021.

Rockstar Games are awarding PlayStation Plus members who play GTA Online with a $1,000,000 bonus every month.

GTA: Online

GTA V was released in the year 2013 and is perhaps one of the most successful and the most resilient games of all-time. For a game that was released 7 years ago, GTA V still continues to stay relevant and boasts a high player count.

GTA 5 was announced as one of the titles that will be available on PS5 in 2021, during the PS5 reveal event earlier tonight. Fans were both surprised and overjoyed, as their favourite game would be getting the next-gen treatment.

There was also another group of fans that were disappointed that the game announced for PS5 was GTA V and not GTA VI.

It looks like the fans would have to wait a little while longer for news about GTA VI, but that should be a sign of good things to come. Rockstar has always taken great extra care in the development of their games, and have put out quality AAA titles with each release.

More time in development would mean a more polished, and refined gaming experience for the fans. So perhaps, it is a good thing that Rockstar is biding their time with GTA VI.

Rockstar announces $1,000,000 monthly bonus For GTA 5 Players on PS4

GTA5 comes to #PS5 in 2021, expanded and enhanced with new features, content, and technical improvements. Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/WOo4ShbUA6 pic.twitter.com/BSEuo3CbMQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

If you happen to own a PS4 and regularly play GTA: Online, then you're in luck, a whole million dollars worth of luck.

Rockstar announced that, as a celebration of GTA V coming to PS5, loyal players of the game on PS4 will get a $1,000,000 bonus in GTA: Online.

To claim this bonus, you must only play the game at least once a month, which is not too much to ask for. GTA: Online is one of the best multiplayer experiences in all of gaming.

The money will be deposited into your Maze Bank Account in GTA: Online, every month until the launch of GTA V on PS5, in 2021. Note that a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play GTA: Online.

All PlayStation Plus members on PS4 get GTA$1,000,000 each month they play GTA Online until it launches on PlayStation 5 (deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account within 72 hours of log-in).



Details: https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/ruk5z6bA2a — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020