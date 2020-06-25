GTA 5: How to get Parachute in the game

GTA V is truly one of the most fascinating virtual playgrounds, giving the players a tonne of activities to engage in.

Getting yourself a parachute is a must if you're going to be diving off tall structures or aircrafts.

(picture credits: gta5mods)

There are only a few games that embody the concept of a 'virtual playground' more than Rockstar's GTA franchise. While it is true there are open-world games with larger open worlds, more in-depth gameplay and mechanics, very few can match GTA V in the authenticity of the game world.

Set in modern times, GTA V had the enormous task to create a believable world that the players can buy into as an accurate representation of the real world. Rockstar went to great lengths to put in painstaking detail into the game to make it as authentic and close to the real-world as possible.

While open-world games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain offer much more freedom in gameplay, its open-world cannot compare to GTA V in terms of detail and authenticity.

GTA V offers plenty of options for escapism to the player, even allowing the player to engage in sky-diving or base-jumping if they so wished. Having a parachute in that case, is extremely important.

The sadistic players among the player base would jump off a helicopter, plane or a tall building just to see the fall animations without a parachute. However, there are just as many people who value their in-game lives to carry a parachute.

How to get a parachute in GTA V?

Parachutes in Ammu-Nation

A parachute is essential to survive a big fall like jumping from an aircraft or a tall building. In Story Missions and Side Missions that involve jumping from tall heights, you will be equipped with a Parachute beforehand.

Advertisement

However, if you want to buy and keep one for yourself in case your future activities involve jumping off something tall, here's how you can get one:

After the mission "Minor Turbluence", where Trevor crashes a Merryweather plane. Parachutes become available for purchase in Ammu-Nation. Go to an Ammu-Nation Store Look for a Parachute Buy the Parachute The next time you jump from a tall structure, you will be given the option to open your parachute.