GTA 5: How to get a smart outfit

Rockstar Games had a lot riding on GTA 5, as it was to follow the somewhat divisive Grand Theft Auto 4. Perhaps, the publisher also had to win back some fans, who did not appreciate GTA diving into more serious subject matters.

Therefore, when GTA 5 rolled out, the series was back to its familiar shenanigans, and dropped the more grounded tone of its predecessor. As a result, GTA 5, at points, felt like it was attempting to compensate for the lack of ridiculousness in the previous instalment by adding a tonne of odd stuff in-game.

One of the more hilarious parts came as a result of Michael approaching Lester for a mission, and being shooed away for not being dressed right. The player, as Michael, would then be instructed to dress in a "smart outfit" to set up a Heist with Lester.

How can players acquire a smart outfit in GTA 5?

Players are often left confused as to what constitutes a "smart outfit" in the eyes of GTA 5, and they end up trying on a bunch of clothes. However, the best way to go about this process is by following these steps:

Head to Michael's house Go up to the bedroom Walk into the closet to change outfits Press the right button on the D-Pad (PS4); PC users will have to use right arrow key as their default They can then change into a full suit

This is essentially because Lester and Michael are attempting to pass the latter off as a prospective buyer in a jewellery store they're planning to do over. Therefore, Michael needs to be presentable when casing the store out.

To be remembered is that changing into anything other than a suit usually ends in Lester berating the player and asking him/her to go back and change.

Note: The article is for players still new to the game, as they often find themselves in the need of help with certain elements of the game.