GTA Online: How to save CEO job outfits in the game

A simple trick allows players to keep any of their CEO outfits saved in GTA Online.

The 2015 update of GTA Online added the 'Executives and Other Criminals' feature to the game. The update allowed players to become CEOs or VIPs and take on new missions in Los Santos.

Although the update added several new game modes and jobs, one thing that at first caught the attention of players was the exclusive uniforms, only available to those with the CEO title.

Since their initial release, GTA Online players have had plenty of time to try them out. However, one YouTuber called Tobster 2346 recently shared a trick to save different CEO outfits.

Once saved, the CEO outfits in GTA Online can be equipped without having to maintain your organization. To check it out for yourself, you should follow all the steps below.

How to save any GTA Online CEO Outfits

· Go to the interaction menu of GTA Online. In the Hide Options tab, select 'Jobs' and change 'All Jobs' to the Custom setting.

· Make your way outside of the Sub Urban store in Hawick, Vinewood, to the blue work circle.

· Register your character as CEO and select the outfit that you want to save. Go into the blue circle and start the race once you're ready.

· Press 'Confirm' and keep clicking on play until you reach the 'Choose your Vehicle' screen, then press Right or Left four times on your D-pad and then leave the race.

· You should spawn back into the same circle in your original outfit after quitting the race. Then you'll need to go into the store and click right onto the D-pad to browse some of the shirts.

· From here, you'll just have to wait before it kicks you out of the pick. After booting out and re-equipping your CEO outfit, retire as CEO, and you will be able to save the gear for use in the future.

One thing which was noticed was that if a player waits quite long after leaving the race to browse the clothes, the outfit will itself switchback, requiring the player to start all the steps all over again. When your favorite GTA CEO outfits have been saved on the store, reverse your map settings, and switch between your new models.