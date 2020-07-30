Mobile gaming, over the years, has been evolving in leaps and bounds and has replaced the demand for handheld gaming consoles. The GTA franchise, being one of the most popular games series' of all-time, is also available for Android devices on the Google Play Store.

The advancement of technology in mobile devices has led to many games being ported over to the Android platform. Many popular console games have made their way over to smartphones.

GTA games have become one of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store as well. Rockstar Games previously released several games for handheld gaming consoles.

Perhaps it wouldn't be too far fetched to hope that Rockstar eventually releases a handheld game exclusively for mobile devices, similar to GTA Vice City Stories that was exclusive to the PSP and PS Vita.

GTA 5 Installer APK Download: Real or Fake?

GTA V is not available on Android devices

Many illegitimate third-party sites claim to be providing downloads for GTA 5 for Android devices. However, Rockstar is yet to release a version of the game for smartphones.

Furthermore, the developers are yet to even bring GTA 4 to the Android platform. Seeing how the mobile hardware has been getting better with time, it is highly likely that some version of the game will be soon available for Android.

GTA V is an extremely large game, and not just in terms of size. The game, although released in 2013, is one of the most demanding games in terms of technical requirements.

The level of hardware required to play the game is not yet available on the Android platform. Therefore, APK downloads for GTA V are considered piracy and are most likely to infect mobile devices.

Protecting data on mobile devices is a major priority and apps should only be downloaded from the Google Play Store.