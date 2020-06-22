GTA 5: Invincibility cheat code for PS4

You can become invincible in GTA 5 by using this cheat code on PlayStation 4.

It must be remembered that becoming invincible comes with several consequences.

Become invincible in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

Becoming invincible is probably one of those things you would've always wished for in real life. GTA 5 gives you the perfect opportunity to become invincible, but has its pros and cons.

After gaining invincibility in GTA 5, you can let yourself loose and become all powerful to create havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

However, you must remember that if you take the decision of becoming invincible, you have to deal with consequences. The people and police of Los Santos would not be mere spectators to witness your power. They will attack and you will have to remove them from your path before you can actually reach your goal.

Invincibility in GTA 5 using PS4

To boost your invincibility, you need to press ‘RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE’ on your PS4. This cheat will activate the feature.

Other cheat codes in GTA 5

Some other cheat codes of GTA 5 in PS4. Image: Pinterest.

Here are some other cheat codes in GTA 5 that you can use to make your gameplay more interesting:

To increase health and armour: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Advertisement

To increase Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

To decrease Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

For Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

For Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

To run fast: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

To swim fast: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

For explosive bullets: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

For flaming bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

To change weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE