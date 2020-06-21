GTA 5: Invincibility cheat for Xbox 360

Rockstar Games has incorporated cheats in the GTA franchise and can be entered in the Pause Menu or while in the game.

The Invincibility cheat is one of the most popular cheats, as it prevents the player from dying.

(picture credits: zhuh, youtube)

Rockstar Games is one of the last few AAA studios that uphold the age-old tradition of incorporating cheat codes in their games. GTA games have always incorporated cheat codes that make the game instantly more fun, and sometimes easier.

There are several popular cheats in the GTA franchise such as 'BIGBANG' in Vice City that exploded all cars in the vicinity of the player. Some players enjoy these games just because they provide a wide variety of cheat codes.

Console players do not have the luxury of a keyboard which allows the players to input cheat codes extremely fast. However, they can still use alternative methods to input codes such as using your Phone in the game to dial certain numbers that enable cheat codes in GTA 5.

Invincibility, and other cheat codes in GTA 5 for Xbox 360

GTA 5 on Consoles

Invincibility: Works for 5 minutes before you need to re-enter the code

Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Lower Wanted Level (Takes one star off of your wanted level)

RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max Health & Armor: Increases your health and armour back to full

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Raise Wanted Level: Add one star to your wanted level

RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge Ability: Recharges the special ability of your character

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Skyfall: Spawns you mid-air for a skydiving free fall and no way to use a parachute

LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion AimGives you a lot more time to aim. Enter 4x for increased effect, fifth time disables cheat

X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Super Jump: Leap tall buildings in a single bound. Hold X (jump) for higher jumps

Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

(source: GTA 5 wiki)