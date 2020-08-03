When people talk about the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise, one of the first names that pop up is its latest installment – GTA 5. Even though it has been almost seven years since the game's release, it still remains one of the most popular games of the series.

The players get to control three protagonists in GTA V – Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. This was the first time when Rockstar experimented with a multiple protagonists formula, and it seems to have worked for them.

While Rockstar Games did a fantastic job at porting several console games over to Android, they haven't thought about giving GTA 4 or GTA 5 a try, as of now.

Several videos and websites claim to provide GTA 5 APK and OBB files. This has left a lot of users wondering whether these claims are legit and if GTA 5 can be played on a smartphone.

GTA 5 Mobile OBB for Android: Real or Fake?

OBB is an expansion file used by some Android applications to store substantial program assets and other data. As mentioned earlier, some websites claim to provide the download links for GTA 5 OBB.

It is important to note that Rockstar Games has only ported the following games for Android and iOS platforms:

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

No games from the HD era after GTA 3 have been ported yet. Hence, GTA 4 and GTA 5 are not available for smartphones.

Downloading files from any third-party source always carries a security risk, and these files might harm the device. The developers do not support any such APK and OBB files for GTA 5.

Hence, any such download links for GTA 5 OBB files are fake, and the players are recommended to stay away from them.

