GTA 5 mods: 5 of the funniest mods for the game in October 2020

GTA 5 is undoubtedly a favorite of the modding community on PC, as the game has, over the years, seen plenty of creative and bizarre mods. While there are mods that add tonnes of realism to the game and tune up the graphics, some of the best ones are just plain funny.

These are some of the most hilarious mods for this title and are sure to cause some true havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Five of the funniest mods for GTA 5

1) Vehicle Cannon

Sure, the world of GTA 5 and Los Santos is plenty chaotic, with the odd gang shootout at every street corner and a city-wide police chase involving the military just about every 10 minutes or so away.

However, if players, in the words of the Joker, want to "introduce some anarchy" in the most real form, then the Vehicle Cannon mod is the way to go. Players can now shoot out full-sized vehicles out of this cannon and cause some truly spectacular mayhem.

It is mods like these that showcase how creative the modding community of GTA 5 can get with regards to causing chaos in-game.

Advertisement

Download Link

2) Animal Cannon

What's better than shooting out a four-door minivan from your weapons? Shooting a full-sized whale onto the streets of Los Santos to crush everything under its weight.

The Animal Cannon takes what is perhaps the most underappreciated aspects of GTA 5, the wildlife, and brings it, quite literally, to the forefront. Players can now shoot out a variety of animals out of this cannon, such as a shark, whale, deer, pig, and a lot more.

Download Link

3) "My Leg" Spongebob

Advertisement

While the argument could be made that there isn't a lot of overlap when it comes to Spongebob and GTA fans, players would be surprised to know how many Spongebob fans genuinely appreciate the chaos of GTA 5.

This mod adds several iconic voice lines and sound effects from everyone's favorite Nickelodeon show to Grand Theft Auto. It honestly never gets old to hear Trevor go, "My leg!" every time he is shot.

This mod does not look like it needed the polish, and it is all the better for it.

Download Link

4) Mario Kart in GTA 5

One of the most popular gaming franchises alongside GTA is Mario Kart, and players cannot help but appreciate this crossover. While they have created elaborated Races in GTA Online modeled after those in Mario Kart, this mod allows players to bring that experience to the Story Mode when playing offline.

There are many maps to pick from, making this mod one of the most popular for GTA 5. According to some, even with all the guns and carnage of the Grand Theft Auto games, they aren't nearly as violent as the original Mario Kart games.

Advertisement

Download Link

5) Pokemon GO in Los Santos

If players have ever given thought to how superb a Pokemon trainer Trevor Phillips could have been, there is no need to look further than this mod. Users can now strap on their backpacks and wander through Los Santos in hopes of catching rare Pokemon in their quest to become the greatest Pokemon trainer of all-time.

This mod functions much in the same way as the mobile game did, and attempting to capture a Charizard is still just as hard.

Download Link