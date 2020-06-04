GTA 5 Mods: List of most popular mods

(picture credits: typical gamer)

Rockstar Games took its time in bringing GTA 5 to PC after it was released on the consoles first. The PC gaming community awaited the game eagerly, but the modding community was chomping at the bits to get its hand on GTA 5's vast potential for mods as soon as possible.

The modding community of the GTA franchise has always put out quality mods that enhance player experience. The community even builds completely new mini-games in the game world.

GTA 5 saw many mods that took the game to the next level, these are some of the best that are available on PC.

Best GTA 5 Mods for PC

1) Iron Man Mod

Iron Man Mod in GTA 5 (picture credits: Elanip)

While the game gives you the option of playing as 3 crafty criminals in GTA 5, the Iron Man mod gives you the option to play as everyone's favourite Avenger: Iron Man.

It is endlessly fun flying around Los Santos in the Iron Man suit and shooting out photon beams from your blaster with a satisfying sound.

The mod even lets you customize your suits and even jump into the Hulkbuster, if you're looking to do extra damage.

2) LSPD First Reponse: Play as the Police

Advertisement

(picture credits: Elanip)

While the GTA franchise has always taken pride in letting you play as colorful criminals, the LSDP First Response mod lets you jump over the fence to the other side.

In this mod, you will be able to create your own player from scratch at the Police Station in Los Santos. You can also play as a cop in GTA 5, just by using this mod.

There are detailed missions that you will be able to complete when using this mod. It gives you the full LSPD experience with police-themed vehicles and weapons.

3) Prison Mod

(picture credits: gta-5mods)

While it is fun to play as a free man in GTA 5, it could be argued that because you never pay for your crimes, the game loses its sense of realism.

The Prison Mod allows you to do exactly that: pay for your crimes. With the prison mod, the next time you're busted by the cops, you will be sent to prison.

Here you can walk around the prison yard, interact with NPCs and even plot a prison break. Here's your chance to have your own personal Shawshank Redemption in GTA 5.

4) Intensity ENB: Cyberbunk Mod

(picture credits: gta5-mods)

Everyone who has ever watched Blade Runner, has always dreamt of having a game set in that kind of universe. While Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it is the perfect way to live out that fantasy, its release date is still a ways off in the future.

In the meantime, the Intensity ENB mod lets you turn up the contrast way up, and turn Los Santos into a Cyberpunk like city akin to Blade Runner. The game looks gorgeous and something right out of a movie, looking especially great in the rain.

5) GTA Realism

We've all at least once tried playing GTA like real-life, by coloring within the lines and follow all laws of the real-world in the game.

The Realism mods takes this to the next level, NPCs have more realistic animations, even dropping their belongings from time to time.

Cops will deploy more advanced tactics to take you down, and bullets will cause bleeding. On top of that, spare tires can be carried in vehicles to replace flat tires.

6) Hulk Script Mod

(picture credits: typical gamer)

What's better than playing as Iron Man in the Hulkbuster? Playing as the very being the Hulkbuster was meant to combat: The Hulk.

The Hulk is one of the most popular Avengers and simply does one thing better than anyone else in pop culture: Smash.

You can Hulk Smash your way through Los Santos in GTA 5, leap over tall buildings in a single bound and cause ungodly amount of havoc.

7) Home Invasion

(picture credits: jedijosh920)

While most interiors in GTA 5 are not interactable, except for a few scripted missions, the Home Invasion mod opens up houses ripe for some B&E.

You can burglarize these homes by going in with guns blazing or stealthily. Home invasion was available in GTA: San Andreas in a single story mission where CJ robs an army vet.

You can use the Home Invasion mod to open up different kinds of houses, including mansions in GTA 5.