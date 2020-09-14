GTA 5 and Online: Full List of all banks in the game

GTA 5 and Online are two of the most content-rich experiences that players can get for their PC or consoles today. The games are replete with all sorts of real-life details and elements that add to the authentic and immersive nature of GTA V's open-world.

GTA Online makes full use of GTA V's extremely well-detailed open-world to create one of the most extensive experiences in all of gaming. One of the community's favourite aspects of the game comes in the form of Heists.

While not all Heists take place in the many banks in the game, some do. Even though some banks exist in the game as actual, physical, brick and mortar structures, others merely exist on the in-game internet.

Here we take a look at all the banks in GTA 5 as well as Online.

Full list of all banks in GTA 5 and Online

1) Fleeca

Fleeca Bank features the most prominently in GTA Online as it is the target for the Fleeca Job Heist in the game. While it cannot be interacted with in the Story Mode, its website can be accessed through the phone.

There are several branches of Fleeca throughout San Andreas, and any money the player picks up will be wrapped in a Fleeca bank strap.

2) Whan-Q

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

The logo of the company appears as a sponsor on the White Racing Suit added in the Cunning Stunts DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Union Depository

One of the most memorable missions in GTA saw the Union Depository being robbed by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor with their accomplices. The Big Score is one of the best missions in Grand Theft Auto history, where the players must rob gold bricks from the bank.

It is also the location for Escape Escort mission in GTA Online, where the players must Ramp Buggies to break out clients from the Union Depository.

4) Lombank

Lombank has two main offices, as well as three smaller branches in Los Santos. They are not interactable and do not have much role in the game. However, players can purchase a Lombank West Office in GTA Online.

5) Maze Bank

Maze Bank is one of the most most featured banks in both GTA 5 and Online. Its website for Foreclosures is the main place for players to be able to buy properties such as Clubhouses, Bunkers, etc.

The Maze Bank Tower is one of the most visually striking buildings in the game. Players can manage their funds in GTA Online through their Maze Bank accounts, which allows them to withdraw and deposit money.

In the Story Mode, Michael De Santa has an account with Maze Bank only.

6) Pacific Standard

It is located at the intersection of Alta Street and Vinewood Boulevard in Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos, neighboring the iconic Oriental Theater. The bank is also the target for the Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online, which is one of the best-paying Heists in the game early on, with the payout ranging from $500,000 to $1,250,000.

7) Kayton

The company has offices located at the intersection of Vespucci Boulevard and Ginger Street in Little Seoul, Los Santos.

8) Bank of Liberty

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

Bank of Liberty only exists in the story mode as a website, and one that Trevor Phillips has an account with. Outside of the website and description of the bank on LCN, the bank does not play much role in GTA 5 or Online.

9) Blaine County Savings Bank

Blaine County Savings Bank is also a unique location from the Story Mode of GTA 5, as the target for the mission is the Paleto Score. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor rob the bank and get away using heavy armour and artillery in one of the best missions of the game.