GTA 5 phone cheat codes: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The GTA franchise has always been one of the most fun gaming experiences that players could have on a variety of platforms. From PCs to consoles, the Grand Theft Auto series is extremely accessible.

One of the reasons why people love the GTA franchise so much is the inclusion of cheat codes. These features were one of the mainstays of gaming back in the day; however, over the years, they have become less prominent.

Rockstar Games does make sure to include cheat codes in GTA games, and they are all the more fun for it. Players can input these codes via certain controller/keyboard combinations in the game.

In GTA 4, Rockstar came up with another method to input cheat codes. Players had an in-game phone that they could use for a variety of purposes, including entering cheat codes. This feature was continued in the next title as well.

GTA 5 phone cheat codes for all platforms

To use the phone for cheat codes in GTA 5, players need only bring up the phone using the UP button on the D-Pad (consoles), or using the "Backspace" button (default key on PCs).