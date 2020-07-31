GTA: 5 most popular Indian Youtubers

The GTA franchise consists of some of the best open-world games of all time. It has received worldwide accolade over the years. Due to the massive popularity that the game has garnered, several content creators have come forward to stream GTA gameplay videos.

Here are five of the most popular Indian Youtubers who have received a lot of fame for their GTA gameplay videos.

Five most popular Indian YouTubers who play GTA

Techno Gamerz (6.21m subscribers)

Image courtesy: Techno Gamerz, YT

With a whopping 6.21 million subscribers, Techno Gamerz is one of the most famous Indian YouTubers who make GTA videos. The channel is run by Utkarsh Chaurasiya, a young Indian boy who is exceptionally great at playing GTA. He makes really funny and relatable gameplay videos.

Mythpat (3.07m subscribers)

Image courtesy: Maven Buzz

Mythpat is yet another popular GTA YouTuber who has over 3 million subscribers. Mythpat’s real name is Mithilesh Patankar, and he is just 22 years old. He not only plays games from the GTA franchise, but also video games such as Minecraft and PUBG.

Hindustan Gamer

2.94m subscribers

Image courtesy: Hindustan Gamer, YT

Hindustan Gamer is an extremely quirky YouTuber who makes great GTA content. He stands out from the crowd due to the unique voices he uses to narrate the stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. If you’re looking for a fun spin to GTA gameplay, then watching Hindustan Gamer can be precisely that.

Live Insaan

2.84m subscribers

Image courtesy: Live Insaan, YT

Nischay Malhan, who goes by the name Live Insaan, is a YouTuber who has garnered a fan following amounting to over 2.84 million subscribers with his funny and exciting GTA videos. In his own words, he is a “noob”, but if you watch his videos, you’ll have reasons to doubt him.

AJGaming

757k subscribers

Image courtesy: Anmol Jaiswal, YT 5 Indian YouTubers who play GTA

A channel that’s run by Anmol Jaiswal, AJGaming is a passion project. Anmol has dedicated his channel to making gaming content in Hindi. He believes that Indian people need more Hindi gaming content to relate to. Hence, his videos are relevant and straightforward for the GTA fans to cherish.