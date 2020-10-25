GTA 5 on PS5: Should Rockstar include expansion for Story Mode DLC?

Rockstar Games, for the most part, has had a stellar reputation within the gaming community, and has received an overwhelming amount of support from it's fans. The GTA franchise has been the publisher's crown jewel, as multiple entries in the franchise have achieved iconic status in the industry.

The GTA franchise is an industry behemoth in every sense of the word, and Rockstar have been batting a thousand when it comes to the quality of games in the franchise. However, as of late, it seems like a portion of the GTA fanbase has turned on Rockstar with the news of GTA V on next-gen consoles.

If the information is taken in isolation, GTA V's re-release on next-gen consoles with updated visuals and enhancements would be received with extremely positive reactions, however, that has not been the case.

Should Rockstar include Story Mode DLC on the PS5 for GTA 5?

What seems to have ticked the fanbase off seems to be the silence on Rockstar's end when it comes to the next installment in the GTA franchise. Which is why the comments section of their Trailer for GTA V's release on PS5 was bombarded by fan outcry against Rockstar's supposed "milking" of the franchise.

However, much of the backlash would be put to rest if Rockstar was to simply pull one solitary move: Story Mode expansion. The larger sentiment amongst the fanbase seems to be that all will be forgiven if Rockstar were to simply add more Story content to the game's single-player mode.

Also Read: Is Rockstar banning the phrase "GTA 6" on their Youtube comments section?

The last DLC in terms of story mode expansion was GTA IV's EFLC that included The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned - two of the most extremely positively received expansions in the history of gaming.

Advertisement

Therefore, it makes sense for Rockstar to include a Story Mode DLC for the game on next-gen consoles. Historically though, an "enhanced" or "expanded" version of a GTA game has mostly been a visual upgrade, with new radio stations and music.

Therefore, fans must keep their expectations in check as expanding upon the story is no light work. With Rockstar's focus on Red Dead and GTA Online, working on a solid Story Mode expansion is as close to as working on an entirely new standalone game, which is extremely taxing.