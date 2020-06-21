GTA 5 Radio Stations: Top 10 songs in the game

The GTA franchise is popular because of its eclectic soundtrack that spans across multiple genres in Radio Stations.

GTA 5 has a pretty solid soundtrack that features some of the best music from its time of release.

Kendrick Lamar's music is featured in GTA 5 (picture credits:sharp magazine)

The GTA franchise has always been known for its extravagant portrayal of the criminal life, and its fast cars, big guns, and chaotic open-world moments. However, the presence of good music in GTA games cannot be overstated.

The soundtrack for all the games has been excellent, rich with the best music of the era that the games are set in. GTA Vice City's soundtrack is one that stands the out most, with its eclectic collection of the best music from the 80s.

GTA 5 is set in the current era and includes some of the best songs from the current as well as previous eras. The soundtrack for GTA games is showcased in the Radio Stations feature.

Players can listen to the radio as they cruise around the city, and it has some of the most humorous content that the game has to offer. Each radio station has its own unique genre and plays some of the best music from that genre.

GTA 5 has the most number of radio stations in any GTA game, namely:

Radio Los Santos- Hip Hop

Space 103.2- Funk

West Coast Classics- Classic Hip-Hop

Rebel Radio- Country/Country Rock

Los Santos Rock Radio- Rock

The Lowdown 91.1- Classic Soul

Blue Ark- Reggae, Dancehall

Non-Stop FM- Pop, R&B

East Los FM- Mexican Electronica

WorldWide FM- Jazz-Funk/ World

Channel X- Punk Rock

Radio Mirror Park- Indie

Vinewood Boulevard Radio- Alternative Rock

Soulwax FM- Techno

FlyLo FM- Experimental Electronic

Blaine County Talk Radio (Only Available in Blaine County)- Talk Radio

WCTR- Talk Radio (Only in Los Santos)

The Lap- Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Rock

Exclusive Radio Stations (PS4, Xbox, PC)

Blonded Los Santos 97.8FM- Rap, Contemporary R&B, Rock, Electronic, Grime, etc.

Los Santos Undergound Radio- House, Techno

iFruit Radio- Hip-Hop

Top 10 songs from GTA 5 Radio Stations

Keep in mind that music is subjective and these are our personal favourites from the game.

10. A.D.H.D- Kendrick Lamar (Radio Los Santos)

9. Bassheads- Gangrene (Radio Los Santos)

8. Work- A$AP Ferg (Radio Los Santos)

7. Swimming Pools (Drank)- Kendrick Lamar (Radio Los Santos)

6. My War- Black Flag (Channel X)

5. Amoeba- Adolescents (Channel X)

4. Ivy- Frank Ocean (blonded)

3. IZ-US- Aphex Twin (blonded)

2. I Don't Care Anymore- Phil Collins (Los Santos Rock Radio)

1 . Shooting Holes- Twin Shadow (Radio Mirror Park)