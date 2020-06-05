GTA 5 RE-7B car: All you need to know

Fastest around a circuit with the highest top speed, RE-7B is the favorite choice of GTA 5 racers.

RE-7B is one of the most preferred cars when participating in circuit races.

Source: GTAForums

GTA 5 is one of the best creations of Rockstar Games. It is also one of the most addictive video games out there. The game has a lot of exclusive features and vehicles that make the game even more addictive. The game had been released for free on Epic Games Store two weeks ago.

What sets apart this high-graphic game is its collection of unique cars. From Pfister 811 to Grotti X80 Proto, driving a car is a neverending craze among the gamers. The latest trend, and a topic of discussion, RE-7B is considered to be the fastest among all the cars in the game.

GTA 5 RE-7B: Fastest car in the game

Source: GTA Base

It takes some skill to learn and drive the RE-7B. In terms of power and lap racing speed, it is still the best car in the game. The 811 can beat it in a straight-line race, but if going around turns, the RE7B will smoke it. If you're not a big racer, it is still a very elegant looking car and fun to drive.

It just takes some practice and retraining because driving around in town is radically different than driving it on a straight line. One of the users on Reddit gave his personal opinion as:

I've had my RE-7B for a while and it is my car of preference for racing and has been since it came out. I purchased an Itali GTB Custom 3 days ago to try out as my friend had one and was doing a good job of keeping up with me on the races. The GTB is nice, doesn't stick as much in the corners as the RE-7B but it does feel a little better in the tunnels.

Fastest around a circuit with the highest top speed and most fun to drive, RE-7B is the favorite choice. RE-7B is a much better strategic choice for races because it has slipstream enabled, which allows you not to lose any ground in the straightaways and helps you overtake in the turns.