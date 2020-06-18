GTA 5 Release Date: When did the game come out?

GTA 5 came out in the year 2013 for consoles, and the PC version did not see a release date until 2015.

GTA 5 is one of the highest selling entertainment products in a list that also includes movies, books and music.

GTA 5 Poster

Rockstar Games is one of the premier AAA developers and publishers, known for great franchises like GTA and Red Dead Redemption. Over the years, Rockstar has solidified its position as one of the most accomplished publishers of all-time.

The success of the GTA franchise cannot be overstated, it is not only a cultural landmark for gaming, but a mainstay of modern-day pop culture as well. It has captivated the audience's mind since the late 90s and through the 2000s.

The GTA franchise has been one of the most commercially successful video gaming franchises of all-time. The franchise's last release was in 2013, GTA V, and it reportedly sold 11.21 million copies within the first 24 hours of the launch.

Sony and Rockstar have announced that GTA V will also be available on the next-gen PS5. Hence, GTA V will now be available on three Sony consoles, the PS3, PS4, and in 2021, PS5.

When Did GTA V come out for the current-gen platforms?

GTA 5

For a game that was released in September of 2013, GTA V is still one of the most popular games today and has a high player count. The game was initially only released for the console, and the PC version came around in 2015.

Rockstar has managed to not only retain a large chunk of their player base but also brought in new ones with regular content updates such as the Doomsday Heist, Arena War and most recently, The Diamond Casino Resort update.

The game's excellent online counterpart, GTA: Online has received massively positive reviews and is played by a large audience. With the PS5 version said to be 'Expanded and Enhanced', looks like Rockstar will be adding more content to the PS5 version of the game.

Advertisement

GTA V is still a great title to pick up and play in 2020, as it still endlessly fun and engaging as it was in 2013.

(picture credits: Statista)