GTA 5: Skyfall cheat for all platforms
- You can use the skyfall cheat code in GTA 5 to respawn in the sky.
- You must also be careful while landing when you use this cheat.
Have you ever thought how it would be to fly? If yes, you can have your very own flying experience in GTA 5, if you use the skyfall cheat.
This cheat in GTA 5 will help you respawn in the sky, and you will not need a parachute to land safely. If you are too bored to use an airplane or a car to travel a certain distance, you can activate this cheat. Once activated in GTA 5, you can travel from one place to another quickly and easily.
Landing, however, can be tricky in GTA 5, and there is a fair chance of you ending up dead. Make sure that you keep an eye out on the ground before you land. Avoid water bodies as they can reduce your chances of survival. You must also be careful not to collide with or get run over by cars when you land.
Cheat codes for skyfall in GTA 5
Here are the cheat codes for skyfall:
PS3/PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Xbox One/Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Mobiles: 1-999-759-3255
PC: SKYFALL
Cheat codes in GTA 5 are always fun to use, and here are five more cheats for you to enjoy!
Invincibilty Cheat
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A,
PC: PAINKILLER
Mobiles: 1-999-724-654-5537
Recharge Cheat
PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
Xbox One/Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
PC: POWERUP
Mobiles: 1-999-769-3787
Explosive Rounds Cheat
PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
PC: HIGHEX
Mobiles: 1-999-444-439
Flame Rounds Cheat
PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1
Xbox One/Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
PC: INCENDIARY
Mobiles: 1-999-462-363-4279
Maximum Health and Armour Cheat
PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
PC: TURTLE
Mobiles: 1-999-887-853Published 27 Jun 2020, 12:04 IST