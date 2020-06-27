GTA 5: Skyfall cheat for all platforms

You can use the skyfall cheat code in GTA 5 to respawn in the sky.

You must also be careful while landing when you use this cheat.

Skyfall cheat in GTA 5 (Image: YouTube)

Have you ever thought how it would be to fly? If yes, you can have your very own flying experience in GTA 5, if you use the skyfall cheat.

This cheat in GTA 5 will help you respawn in the sky, and you will not need a parachute to land safely. If you are too bored to use an airplane or a car to travel a certain distance, you can activate this cheat. Once activated in GTA 5, you can travel from one place to another quickly and easily.

Skyfall cheat (Image: YouTube)

Landing, however, can be tricky in GTA 5, and there is a fair chance of you ending up dead. Make sure that you keep an eye out on the ground before you land. Avoid water bodies as they can reduce your chances of survival. You must also be careful not to collide with or get run over by cars when you land.

Cheat codes for skyfall in GTA 5

Here are the cheat codes for skyfall:

PS3/PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One/Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Advertisement

Mobiles: 1-999-759-3255

PC: SKYFALL

Cheat codes in GTA 5 are always fun to use, and here are five more cheats for you to enjoy!

Invincibilty Cheat

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A,

PC: PAINKILLER

Mobiles: 1-999-724-654-5537

Recharge Cheat

PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Xbox One/Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

PC: POWERUP

Mobiles: 1-999-769-3787

Explosive Rounds Cheat

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One/Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

PC: HIGHEX

Mobiles: 1-999-444-439

Flame Rounds Cheat

PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Xbox One/Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

PC: INCENDIARY

Mobiles: 1-999-462-363-4279

Maximum Health and Armour Cheat

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

Mobiles: 1-999-887-853