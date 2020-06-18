GTA 5: The Dundreary Landstalker

The Dundreary Landstalker is an SUV available in every Grand Theft Auto game since GTA III.

You can buy the Landstalker for $58000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Various cars in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Cars form an integral part of the GTA series and the Dundreary Landstalker is one of the few vehicles in the game that you simply cannot forget.

The Landstalker, which is a four-door SUV, was first introduced in GTA 3 and has been featured in almost every GTA game since then, except GTA Advance and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

The Dundreary Landstalker in GTA 5

The Dundreary Landstalker in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki-Fandom)

Every new GTA game brought many improvisations to the Landstalker, which is why you can see significant changes in the design of the car.

You can also choose to customise this vehicle by selecting customisation options in the Los Santos Customs. You can add side steps, roof racks and also improvise the bumper!

Performance

This car is mainly a luxury car which is used for travelling short distances and for sealing drug deals. The performance of the car is not great as its heavy weight negatively affects its acceleration and braking ability.

The Landstalker can deal with frontal damages very well but another car can cause a lot of damage by hitting it from behind.

This car should not be picked for high-speed races and chases as it is one of the slowest SUVs in GTA 5.

Locations

There are quite a few locations where the Landstalker can be found. It can appear during missions like the Epsilon Program, Parenting 101 and Bail Bond. You can also find it parked in the Sandy Shores junkyard.

