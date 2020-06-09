GTA 5: Get to know all the main characters in the game

GTA 5 has strong characters and their stories will surely intrigue you.

Here are the top 5 characters in GTA 5 that will create an impression in your mind.

GTA 5. Image: Pinterest.

GTA 5 is defined by the presence of strong characters and their interesting backstories. Each character is known for their unique traits and personalities. Some of the personalities in GTA 5 create much more impact in the game.

Top 5 characters in GTA 5

· Michael de Santa

Michael de Santa. Image: YouTube.

One of the three main characters, Michael de Santa, is a retired bank robber who is forced to relive his criminal life. He gets together with Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton for accomplishing various heists, which involve stealing a government-owned superweapon and taking part in a bank robbery. Throughout the game, he develops a rocky relationship with Trevor.

· Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton. Image: Pinterest.

Franklin Clinton is also one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. He does assassination jobs assigned to him by Lester Crest and takes part in various heists alongside Trevor and Michael. He is significantly closer to Michael than Trevor and looks up to him as a 'father' figure.

· Trevor Philips

Trevor Philips. Image: Pinterest.

Rough and tough. These are the words that come to a player's mind when they think of Trevor Philips. He deals in weapons and drugs through his company, 'Trevor Philips Enterprises.' Trevor gets together with Michael, his old partner in crime, and Franklin to pull off several heists.

· Lester Crest

Lester Crest. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The mastermind behind all the heists, Lester Crest, never disappoints a GTA 5 player. Apart from appointing Franklin for assassinating people, he helps the trio to fulfill several heist missions.

· Devin Weston

Devin Weston. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Devin Weston is the main antagonist of GTA 5. He is a billionaire and a businessman who holds stakes in Merryweather Security and other businesses. He hires Michael, Trevor, and Franklin to work for him, but the relationship between him and the trio turns bitter due to his refusal to make proper payments to them.