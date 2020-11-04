GTA 5: Top 5 most expensive cars in offline mode

Rockstar Games likes to go above and beyond with the amount of detail and content in its Grand Theft Auto games, and GTA 5 is quite possibly the most content-rich entry in this franchise.

Not only are the vehicles in this title large in number, but they are complete with all sorts of little details that add authenticity. From the car engine turning down realistically after being put off to each vehicle sounding a bit different, there are all sorts of cool details packed into GTA 5.

Owning an expensive car is always a great feeling, whether it be in GTA Online or Story Mode. Here, we take a look at the most expensive cars in the latter in GTA 5.

Five costliest cars in GTA 5's Story Mode

5) Grotti Stinger (Topless)

"First manufactured in 1960, the Stinger quickly became a car synonymous with the hard-living Vinewood playboys of the silver screen. Literally, hundreds of impressionable young starlets ended up with a face through the windshield. $1 million buys you more than just a used car without power steering — it buys you a piece of history. The interior still reeks of bourbon and cigarettes."

- GTA 5 Description

Price: $850,000

4) Declasse Lifeguard Granger

"Look the part on the beach with the rugged, dune-conquering Lifeguard from Declasse. It may not have the best acceleration, but who cares when it comes with a decorative surfboard to better establish your beach cool? And thanks to the tinted windows, you can look authoritative without having to show off that flabby beach bod."

- GTA 5 Description

Price: $865,000

3) Grotti Stinger GT

"Don't mistake this for a standard Stinger. The GT is a hard-top, race-bred variant that boasts a top speed of 175mph and 0-60 in less than 6 seconds. With only 40 produced, the Stinger GT is one of the most collectible sportscars in the world. So savor those fleeting moments of enjoyment in between being terrified of crashing it or somebody stealing it."

- GTA 5 Description

Price: $875,000

2) Truffade Z-Type

"Weather the new Great Depression with a car from the last Great Depression. When this rolled off the production line in 1937, minorities and women knew their place. It was the world's fastest automobile. Now it's the world's most expensive second-hand automobile. One of only 10 ever made, the Z-Type is a car you can really enjoy sitting in, surrounded by armed guards, too terrified to actually drive it anywhere."

- GTA 5 Description

Price: $950,000

1) Truffade Adder

"Give the liberals something to really protest about with the least environmentally-friendly car on the planet! The Adder's monstrous 8-liter engine burns fuel faster than a blazing oil refinery, but it reaches speeds of 250mph, making it the perfect all-round car for life in a busy urban metropolis."

- GTA 5 Description

Price: $1,000,000