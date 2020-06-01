Radio Stations you can choose from. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

GTA 5 players know how good it feels to cruise around in a car exploring the open world that GTA 5 has to offer. Sometimes driving might seem a bit boring but there's nothing to worry as there are many radio stations from where you can choose the music of your choice. Here is a list of famous radio stations in GTA 5 with some of the most popular songs each one offers.

Top Five Radio Stations in GTA 5

The Blue Ark

The Blue Ark. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

This radio station in GTA 5 is famous for playing Reggae, which is a Jamaican music genre. Lee "Scratch" Perry is the host of this FM radio station. He hails from Jamaica and is a famous producer and composer.

Few songs that you can pick:

Lee Perry & The Full Experience - Disco Devil (1977)

Dennis Brown - Money in my Pocket (1972)

Vybz Kartel & Popcaan - We Never Fear Dem (2011)

Chronixx - Odd Ras (2012)

Tommy Lee - Pyscho (2012)

Radio Los Santos

Radio Los Santos. Image: YouTube.

If you want to listen to contemporary rap music, then you can tune into this radio station in GTA 5. The host of this radio station is Kurt Alexander, who is also known as Big Boy.

Few songs that you can pick:

Kendrick Lamar - A.D.H.D (2011)

A$AP Rocky - r-cali (2013)

Freddie Gibbs - Still Livin (2012)

Stevie Stone ft. YelaWolf - Dollar General (2012)

Game - Angel ft. Common (2008)

Los Santos Rock Radio

Los Santos Rock Radio. Image: YouTube.

As the name suggests, Los Santos Rock Radio in GTA 5 plays classic rock music. Kenneth Clark "Kenny" Loggins is the host of this radio station.

Few songs that you can pick:

Foreigner - Dirty White Boy (1979)

Phil Collins - I Don't Care Anymore (1982)

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band - Hollywood Nights (1978)

Def Leppard - Photograph (1983)

Queen - Radio Ga Ga (1984)

East Los FM

East Los FM. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

If you want to get into the groove while driving in GTA 5, you can always pick out this radio station as you can’t help but tap your feet with the Latino beats. Don Cheto and Camilo Lara are the Mexican RJs who host this show.

Few songs that you can pick:

Don Cheto - El Tatuado

Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa - El Cocaino

She's A Tease - Fiebre de Jack

Jessy Bulbo – Maldito

Mexican Institute of Sound – Estoy

Non Stop Pop FM

Non Stop Pop FM. Image: SoundCloud.

If you are in the mood for listening to contemporary pop music, then this radio station is for you. Popular model, Cara Delevingne is the host here.

Few songs that you can pick:

Michael Jackson - Remember The Time (1992)

Stardust - Music Sounds Better with You (1998)

Britney Spears - Gimme More (2007)

Enrique Iglesias ft. Pitbull - I Like It (2010)

Wham! - Everything She Wants (1984)