GTA: San Andreas vs GTA 5 — Which title is better?

GTA 5 and GTA: San Andreas are both great games from their respective times.

There is always a debate among fans as to which title is better, which is what we look at today.

GTA: San Andreas vs GTA5 (Image: YouTube)

GTA 5 and GTA: San Andreas are the two games in the GTA series which have been the favourites of fans. But choosing between the two is difficult, as in some aspects the latter is better, while in others, the former comes up trumps. Let us take a look at comparisons between the two.

Reasons why GTA: San Andreas is better than GTA 5

Here are the reasons why GTA: San Andreas appeals to fans more than GTA 5:

1. Soundtrack

Radio stations in GTA: San Andreas (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The soundtrack of GTA: San Andreas is way better than that of GTA 5. Since the former is based in the 90s, the soundtrack does a great job of retaining the essence of that the era in its songs. While driving a car, you can always put on some music as the playlist has a beautiful collection of songs which will trigger the correct amount of 90s nostalgia.

2. Characters

Franklin and CJ (Image: YouTube)

Even after the release of GTA 5, players could not forget the characters of GTA: San Andreas. Carl Johnson (CJ) is still the most-loved character for many players in the whole series. The characters were more human in GTA: San Andreas, and they taught players the value of family. The characters of GTA 5 are very toxic in general, and the only character of value in the game is Franklin, who is also distantly related to the world of GTA: San Andreas.

3. Storyline

Since GTA 5 offered its players three playable characters, its storyline could be quite intimidating and complicated to new players. That is the reason why GTA: San Andreas is preferred by many in terms of storyline. You can step into the shoes of CJ and discover the open world that the game has to offer. Playing with a single protagonist creates an emotional bond between player and character, which is hard to forget.

Reasons why GTA 5 is better than GTA: San Andreas

Here are the reasons why GTA 5 is better than GTA: San Andreas:

1. Graphics

Significant change in graphics (Image: Fraghero)

Since GTA 5 was released after GTA: San Andreas, it was expected that the game would improve its graphics significantly. And it did! The former has the best graphics in the series, and the characters look more realistic than before, which makes it visually more appealing to players.

2. Physics

The physics of the game was significantly improved as well. The driving controls became smoother, and there were a lot of customisation options that players had access to in GTA 5. Shooting and driving also became more realistic than before, which made its characters more vulnerable to danger.

3. Open world

Skydive in GTA 5 (Image: YouTube)

Apart from killing people and completing missions, there are a lot of different activities that you can do in GTA 5. It offers players the biggest and most detailed map of the series. From playing tennis and golf, to taking part in various adventurous activities, GTA 5 gives you an opportunity to escape violence and relax when you want to. GTA: San Andreas, on the other hand, did not offer such diverse option to its players.

Conclusion

All said and done, GTA: San Andreas, which released in 2004, was a revolutionary game back then. It is obvious that technical improvements would be inculcated into the comparatively newer GTA 5, which released in 2013.

The latter is an exciting game to play, but GTA: San Andreas will always be a nostalgic part of many players' childhood.