GTA 5: What are Peyote Plants and Where to Find Them?

Playing as a Hawk in GTA 5 (picture credits: cassanovagames)

Rockstar Games have been known to innovate and experiment with their titles with each new release, by taking a more subtle and somber approach to GTA IV, fans were left wanting more craziness that the GTA franchise is known for.

In an effort to please those fans that demanded more craziness in the next title, Rockstar really did go all out with the crazy in GTA 5. They introduced the hilarious Director Mode, where the player can choose to play as any of the characters they meet in the game.

For example, you can choose you to play as Lester Crest and wreak havoc in Sandy Shores with an RPG.

What are Peyote Plants in GTA 5, and Where to Find Them?

Playing as a bird in GTA 5

Peyote plants are another hilarious addition to the game, that is based on the real-life psychedelic hallucinogen also called Peyote plants.

These plants allow you to turn into a number of animals, with hilarious results. These plants are spread throughout the map and there is a large number of these plants to be found.

These plants are cactuses, and a total of 27 of them spread throughout the map. Eating these plants will cause you to turn into any one of the various animals in the game: a bird, dog, or even a massive sea creature.

You can then use your newly found animal form to wreak havoc all over town, leading to some hilarious situations of a bull-shark running amok down Vinewood Boulevard.

Locations of all 27 Peyote Plants in GTA 5 (picture credits: reddit)

List of creatures you can turn into after consuming a Peyote Plant:

Hawk

Mountain Lion

Great White Shark

Orca Whale

Seagull

Pig

Dolphin

Rottweiler

Pug

Chicken

Poodle

Stingray

Crow

Cormorant

House Cat

Hammerhead Shark

Rabbit

